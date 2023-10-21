Pakistan’s thrice-elected, self-exiled former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif returns home ahead of vote

Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif dance on a traditional drum beat as they arrive to attend a welcoming rally for their leader, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Sharif was returning home Saturday on a special flight from Dubai, ending four years of self-imposed exile in London as he seeks to win the support of voters ahead of parliamentary elections due in January. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

By Munir Ahmed, The Associated Press

Posted October 21, 2023 3:10 am.

Last Updated October 21, 2023 3:56 am.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s thrice-elected former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was returning home Saturday on a special flight from Dubai, ending four years of self-imposed exile in London as he seeks to win the support of voters ahead of parliamentary elections due in January.

Sharif is expected to address a massive homecoming rally in the eastern city of Lahore later Saturday and his return comes as Pakistan experiences deepening political turmoil and one of its worst economic crises.

“Today I am going to Pakistan after four years and I am feeling very happy with the grace of Allah,” Sharif told reporters before leaving for Islamabad from Dubai. He had arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Friday from Saudi Arabia after traveling there last week from London.

He said he wished the situation in the country had improved in his absence. He left Pakistan in 2019, two years after he stepped down after being convicted in a graft case.

He said Pakistan’s economy and political situation both declined in recent years, according to multiple videos shared by his Pakistan Muslim League party on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

But he added: “As I have said earlier, I leave everything to God. I have left everything to God.”

He said he made more than 150 court appearances after his ouster in 2017.

Sharif has been a fugitive since he failed to appear before a Pakistan court in 2019, when he was allowed to travel abroad by his successor, Imran Khan, to receive medical treatment after he complained of chest pains. Sharif later prolonged his stay in London, saying his doctors were not allowing him to travel.

Sharif’s main political rival, Khan was arrested in August after a court convicted and sentenced him to three years in a graft case.

Sharif, talking to reporters in Dubai, said he hopes Pakistan can again reach a path of development. “There is a ray of hope and the ray of hope should not be lost. With the grace of God, we are able to fix the situation,” he said.

Sharif’s comments came two days after a federal court in Pakistan granted several days of protection from arrest to Sharif in graft cases, clearing the way for him to return home from self-imposed exile in London.

Thursday’s decision by the Islamabad High Court was a major boost for Sharif and his party, which is struggling to counter the popularity of Khan, who was ousted through no-confidence in April 2022 but remains the leading popular opposition political figure despite his conviction and imprisonment.

Sharif is also facing multiple legal challenges. In 2020, an anti-graft court in Islamabad issued a warrant for his arrest after he failed to return home. The same court on Thursday suspended that arrest warrant until Oct. 24. Another federal court has granted Sharif bail until Oct. 24, giving him protection from arrest until then.

Sharif was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in prison in a corruption case involving purchases of luxury apartments in London. His party became hugely unpopular after Khan’s removal when Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shehbaz Sharif replaced Khan, a former cricketer turned politician.

Shehbaz Sharif failed to improve the economy, though he saved Pakistan from default.

His tenure ended in August.

A caretaker government is currently in power and it will hold the vote in January.

Munir Ahmed, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Conditions are 'deplorable,' not enough supplies, says Canadian in Gaza Strip
Conditions are 'deplorable,' not enough supplies, says Canadian in Gaza Strip

A Canadian living in the Gaza Strip says families are starting to ration food and using toilet water to stay hydrated as little aid is reaching the area amid the war between Israel and Hamas. Mansour...

10h ago

$50,000 reward offered for info into death of 87-year-old Ontario man
$50,000 reward offered for info into death of 87-year-old Ontario man

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has offered a $50,000 reward for information into the 2020 death of an 87-year-old man who went missing under unusual circumstances. The family of Oloferno (Frank) Chiappetta...

7h ago

Viral TikTok of bedbug spooks Torontonians, experts don't be paranoid
Viral TikTok of bedbug spooks Torontonians, experts don't be paranoid

A recent viral TikTok that purported to show a bedbug on the TTC has been spooking Toronto residents more than usual, but experts say it's not unusual for the critters to be spotted in a high-traffic...

9h ago

Residents concerned over location of new respite site in West Queen West
Residents concerned over location of new respite site in West Queen West

A group of residents are speaking out over concerns about the location of a new 24-hour respite centre in the West Queen West neighbourhood, just a few hundred feet from a supervised injection site. The...

9h ago

Top Stories

Conditions are 'deplorable,' not enough supplies, says Canadian in Gaza Strip
Conditions are 'deplorable,' not enough supplies, says Canadian in Gaza Strip

A Canadian living in the Gaza Strip says families are starting to ration food and using toilet water to stay hydrated as little aid is reaching the area amid the war between Israel and Hamas. Mansour...

10h ago

$50,000 reward offered for info into death of 87-year-old Ontario man
$50,000 reward offered for info into death of 87-year-old Ontario man

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has offered a $50,000 reward for information into the 2020 death of an 87-year-old man who went missing under unusual circumstances. The family of Oloferno (Frank) Chiappetta...

7h ago

Viral TikTok of bedbug spooks Torontonians, experts don't be paranoid
Viral TikTok of bedbug spooks Torontonians, experts don't be paranoid

A recent viral TikTok that purported to show a bedbug on the TTC has been spooking Toronto residents more than usual, but experts say it's not unusual for the critters to be spotted in a high-traffic...

9h ago

Residents concerned over location of new respite site in West Queen West
Residents concerned over location of new respite site in West Queen West

A group of residents are speaking out over concerns about the location of a new 24-hour respite centre in the West Queen West neighbourhood, just a few hundred feet from a supervised injection site. The...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Residents concerned over new location of respite site
Residents concerned over new location of respite site

There are plans to relocate a 24-hour respite center on Adelaide Street, but neighbours say the city has not been transparent. Faiza Amin reports on the residents who say their concerns are going ignored.

9h ago

2:04
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?

A viral TikTok video purporting to show a bedbug on the TTC has caused an online stir, but is there cause for concern? Erica Natividad with why experts say there's no need to be paranoid.

9h ago

2:34
Aid stalled outside Gaza as death toll soars
Aid stalled outside Gaza as death toll soars

Works continues to open a border crossing into Gaza to deliver aid and supplies in the war-torn region. Melissa Duggan with the growing death toll, and the push to free Israeli captives in Gaza.

10m ago

2:54
Dramatic rise in reported hate crimes in Toronto
Dramatic rise in reported hate crimes in Toronto

There has been a dramatic increase in the number of hate crimes reported to Toronto police since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. As Tina Yazdani reports, both Jewish and Muslim communities are on edge.
2:49
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel

The Premier accused Sarah Jama of anti-semitism after she wrote a social media post following the Hamas attack, her lawyer is giving Ford 7 days to retract it and apologize or she will file a libel suit.
More Videos