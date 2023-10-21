Philippines says its coast guard ship and supply boat are hit by Chinese vessels near disputed shoal

In this image from a video released by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Filipino sailors look after a Chinese coast guard ship with bow number 5203 bumps their supply boat as they approach Second Thomas Shoal, locally called Ayungin Shoal, at the disputed South China Sea on Sunday Oct. 22, 2023. (Armed Forces of the Philippines via AP)

By Jim Gomez, The Associated Press

Posted October 21, 2023 11:48 pm.

Last Updated October 22, 2023 1:12 am.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Chinese coast guard ship and one of its militia vessels separately bumped a Philippine coast guard ship and a military-run supply boat Sunday off a disputed shoal in the South China Sea “in dangerous, irresponsible and illegal actions,” Philippine officials said.

They did not say if there were injuries or damage from the two incidents off the Second Thomas Shoal, where there were two naval faceoffs in August. The Philippine government condemned the latest confrontation in “the strongest degree” and called it a violation of Manila’s sovereignty.

Chinese Embassy officials did not immediately comment on the Philippine report.

A Philippine government task force said the collisions occurred as two Philippine supply boats escorted by two Philippine coast guard ships were heading to deliver food and other supplies to the atoll in the face of a years-long Chinese blockade.

The task force said it “condemns in the strongest degree the latest dangerous, irresponsible, and illegal actions of the Chinese coast guard and the Chinese maritime militia done this morning in violation of Philippine sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction.”

The actions by the Chinese ships were “in utter blatant disregard of the United Nations Charter, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea” and international regulations that aim to prevent sea collisions, said the Philippine task force, which includes the country’s defense and foreign affairs departments, the military, national security council and the coast guard.

Near-collisions have happened frequently as Philippine vessels regularly deliver supplies to Filipino marines and sailors stationed on the disputed shoal. But this was the first time Philippine officials have reported their country’s vessels being hit by China’s ships.

In the first incident that happened Sunday morning, “dangerous blocking maneuvers of China coast guard vessel 5203 caused it to collide with the Armed Forces of the Philippines-contracted indigenous resupply boat Unaiza May 2,” the task force statement said. It said the “provocative, irresponsible, and illegal action” of the Chinese coast guard ship “imperiled the safety of the crew.”

Separately, Philippine coast guard ship BRP Cabra’s left side “was bumped by Chinese maritime militia vessel 00003 while it was lying to” northeast of the Second Thomas Shoal, the statement said.

Despite the Chinese coast guard blockade, one of the two Philippine navy-manned boats managed to maneuver past the Chinese vessels and deliver supplies to the small contingent stationed on board a long-marooned but still actively commissioned warship, the BRP Sierra Madre, the task force said.

It was the latest flare-up in long-simmering territorial disputes in the South China Sea, one of the world’s busiest trade routes. The conflicts, which involve China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei, are regarded as a potential flashpoint and have become a delicate fault line in U.S.-China rivalry in the region.

In early August, a Chinese coast guard ship used a water cannon against one of two Philippine supply boats to prevent it from approaching Second Thomas Shoal. The move, which was caught on video, outraged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and prompted the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila to summon the Chinese ambassador to convey a strongly worded protest.

Washington reacted by renewing a warning that it is obligated to defend the Philippines as a treaty ally.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry accused Washington of “threatening China” by raising the possibility of activating the U.S.-Philippine mutual defense treaty. Beijing has repeatedly warned the U.S. not to meddle in regional territorial disputes.

Later in August, the Philippines again deployed two boats that got past the Chinese coast guard blockade and delivered supplies to the Filipino forces at Second Thomas Shoal. Two Philippine coast guard ships escorting the supply boats, however, were prevented by Chinese coast guard ships from maneuvering closer to the shoal. A U.S. Navy surveillance aircraft flew in circles in support of the Philippine vessels as the standoff continued for more than three hours.

A 2016 arbitration ruling set up under the 1982 U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea invalidated Beijing’s claims on historical grounds to virtually the entire South China Sea. China refused to participate in the arbitration sought by the Philippines, rejected the decision and continues to defy it.

Jim Gomez, The Associated Press






Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Roadways cleared after demonstration caused traffic delays, closures near Gardiner Expressway
Roadways cleared after demonstration caused traffic delays, closures near Gardiner Expressway

Roadways have re-opened after there were heavy traffic delays and closures downtown Toronto due to a reported demonstration called the "National March for Gaza" that began at the U.S. Consulate on University...

1h ago

York U threatens sanctions against student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks
York U threatens sanctions against student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks

York University has called for the resignation of the leaders of three student unions following controversial statements made about the Hamas attack on Israel earlier this month. University President...

11h ago

Duelling protests at Queen's Park over gender ideology in school curriculum
Duelling protests at Queen's Park over gender ideology in school curriculum

Duelling demonstrations took place outside of Queen’s Park on Saturday, about the contentious debate over how gender ideology is taught in the classroom.  One group held a rally included...

6h ago

Man transported to trauma centre after stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square
Man transported to trauma centre after stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square

Toronto paramedics have transported a man to a trauma centre after being found with stab wounds near Yonge-Dundas Square on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police received a call at approximately 2:27 p.m....

6h ago

Top Stories

Roadways cleared after demonstration caused traffic delays, closures near Gardiner Expressway
Roadways cleared after demonstration caused traffic delays, closures near Gardiner Expressway

Roadways have re-opened after there were heavy traffic delays and closures downtown Toronto due to a reported demonstration called the "National March for Gaza" that began at the U.S. Consulate on University...

1h ago

York U threatens sanctions against student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks
York U threatens sanctions against student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks

York University has called for the resignation of the leaders of three student unions following controversial statements made about the Hamas attack on Israel earlier this month. University President...

11h ago

Duelling protests at Queen's Park over gender ideology in school curriculum
Duelling protests at Queen's Park over gender ideology in school curriculum

Duelling demonstrations took place outside of Queen’s Park on Saturday, about the contentious debate over how gender ideology is taught in the classroom.  One group held a rally included...

6h ago

Man transported to trauma centre after stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square
Man transported to trauma centre after stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square

Toronto paramedics have transported a man to a trauma centre after being found with stab wounds near Yonge-Dundas Square on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police received a call at approximately 2:27 p.m....

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
A massive Pro Palestine demonstration held outside US consulate
A massive Pro Palestine demonstration held outside US consulate

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters rallied outside the US consulate in solidarity for civilians in Gaza. As our Jazan Grewal reports, many of the protestors urged the federal government to call for a ceasefire.

6h ago

2:16
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools

Hundreds gather outside Queen’s Park for competing protests over the ongoing debate on sexuality and gender identity and how it is taught in schools. Afua Baah has the details

7h ago

2:53
Residents concerned over new location of respite site
Residents concerned over new location of respite site

There are plans to relocate a 24-hour respite center on Adelaide Street, but neighbours say the city has not been transparent. Faiza Amin reports on the residents who say their concerns are going ignored.
2:04
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?

A viral TikTok video purporting to show a bedbug on the TTC has caused an online stir, but is there cause for concern? Erica Natividad with why experts say there's no need to be paranoid.
1:17
Ontario rolling out Covid-19 boosters and flu shots
Ontario rolling out Covid-19 boosters and flu shots

As cold and flu season gets underway, pharmacies across the province are rolling out COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for select Ontarians. Sean Cowan has more on who is eligible and when a vaccine for RSV will be available.
More Videos