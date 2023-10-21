Three people hospitalized after 2-alarm Brampton fire

Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in Brampton
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in Brampton. TWITTER/Brampton Fire

By John Marchesan

Posted October 21, 2023 11:16 am.

Three people, including two children, have been taken to hospital after a two-alarm blaze in Brampton.

Firefighters were called to a home on Hollybush Street in the area of Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway East just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday and were met with heavy smoke and flames.

Paramedics transported one adult and two children to local hospitals with what were described as minor injuries. The ages and genders of those taken to hospital were not immediately avaialable.

