Part of Bloor St. W. to close several nights for GO Transit Barrie line bridge work

GO Transit is embarking on a series of overnight road closures in Toronto’s west end to help facilitate the beginning of a new east bridge span on the Barrie line.

According to a notice issued by GO Transit and Metrolinx, the closures will happen on Bloor Street West, near Bloor GO and UP station, between St. Helens Avenue and Ruttan Street.

The road will be closed to all traffic between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. every day starting on the evening of Oct. 23 and ending on the morning of Oct. 28.

During the road closures, all northbound and southbound traffic will be rerouted to use Lansdowne and Symington avenues. Eastbound and westbound traffic will be rerouted to use Wallace Avenue.

The eastern half of the bridge was demolished by construction crews in May as part of the ongoing Davenport Diamond project.

Officials said the project is needed to help bring expanded GO train service on the line.