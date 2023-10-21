Part of Bloor St. W. to close several nights for GO Transit Barrie line bridge work

By Nick Westoll

Posted October 21, 2023 7:00 am.

Last Updated October 20, 2023 2:31 pm.

GO Transit is embarking on a series of overnight road closures in Toronto’s west end to help facilitate the beginning of a new east bridge span on the Barrie line.

According to a notice issued by GO Transit and Metrolinx, the closures will happen on Bloor Street West, near Bloor GO and UP station, between St. Helens Avenue and Ruttan Street.

The road will be closed to all traffic between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. every day starting on the evening of Oct. 23 and ending on the morning of Oct. 28.

During the road closures, all northbound and southbound traffic will be rerouted to use Lansdowne and Symington avenues. Eastbound and westbound traffic will be rerouted to use Wallace Avenue.

The eastern half of the bridge was demolished by construction crews in May as part of the ongoing Davenport Diamond project.

Officials said the project is needed to help bring expanded GO train service on the line.

Weekend need to know: Creepy Doll Museum, Boo at the Zoo, United Way ClimbUP
Weekend need to know: Creepy Doll Museum, Boo at the Zoo, United Way ClimbUP

More Halloween-themed events are in the city this weekend, plus an annual charity climb at the CN Tower. The first Creepy Doll Museum is opening their doors this weekend in Toronto, and family friendly...

13h ago

Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza
Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza

The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened on Saturday to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory for the first time since Israel sealed it off in the wake...

0m ago

Conditions are 'deplorable,' not enough supplies, says Canadian in Gaza Strip
Conditions are 'deplorable,' not enough supplies, says Canadian in Gaza Strip

A Canadian living in the Gaza Strip says families are starting to ration food and using toilet water to stay hydrated as little aid is reaching the area amid the war between Israel and Hamas. Mansour...

13h ago

Residents concerned over location of new respite site in West Queen West
Residents concerned over location of new respite site in West Queen West

A group of residents are speaking out over concerns about the location of a new 24-hour respite centre in the West Queen West neighbourhood, just a few hundred feet from a supervised injection site. The...

2m ago

2:53
Residents concerned over new location of respite site
Residents concerned over new location of respite site

There are plans to relocate a 24-hour respite center on Adelaide Street, but neighbours say the city has not been transparent. Faiza Amin reports on the residents who say their concerns are going ignored.

12h ago

2:04
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?

A viral TikTok video purporting to show a bedbug on the TTC has caused an online stir, but is there cause for concern? Erica Natividad with why experts say there's no need to be paranoid.

12h ago

2:34
Aid stalled outside Gaza as death toll soars
Aid stalled outside Gaza as death toll soars

Works continues to open a border crossing into Gaza to deliver aid and supplies in the war-torn region. Melissa Duggan with the growing death toll, and the push to free Israeli captives in Gaza.

3h ago

2:54
Dramatic rise in reported hate crimes in Toronto
Dramatic rise in reported hate crimes in Toronto

There has been a dramatic increase in the number of hate crimes reported to Toronto police since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. As Tina Yazdani reports, both Jewish and Muslim communities are on edge.
2:49
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel

The Premier accused Sarah Jama of anti-semitism after she wrote a social media post following the Hamas attack, her lawyer is giving Ford 7 days to retract it and apologize or she will file a libel suit.
