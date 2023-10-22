401 westbound lanes at Victoria Park re-opened after crash
Posted October 22, 2023 3:41 pm.
Last Updated October 22, 2023 4:00 pm.
The westbound lanes of the 401 highway have re-opened following at Victoria Park due to a crash on Sunday afternoon.
Just after 2:00 p.m. lanes were closed, with drivers still able to pass through traffic on the shoulder.
Paramedics say they attended the scene at approximately 2:13 p.m. and one man in his 20’s was sent to trauma centre with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
Few Ministry of Transportation crew members remain on scene.