401 westbound lanes at Victoria Park re-opened after crash

The westbound lanes of the 401 highway have re-opened following at Victoria Park due to a crash on Sunday afternoon.

Just after 2:00 p.m. lanes were closed, with drivers still able to pass through traffic on the shoulder.

Paramedics say they attended the scene at approximately 2:13 p.m. and one man in his 20’s was sent to trauma centre with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Few Ministry of Transportation crew members remain on scene.