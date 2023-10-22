A 5.2 magnitude earthquake in Nepal damages dozens of homes and causes a landslide

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A 5.2 magnitude earthquake and some aftershocks damaged nearly two dozen houses in the hilly Dhading district near Nepal’s capital Sunday, an official said.

The shaking also caused a landslide in the region, Hum Nath Parajuli, a district government administrator, said. Details were not immediately available.

The area is nearly 60 kilometers (40 miles) west of Kathmandu, and the earthquake was felt in the Nepalese capital.

Nepal’s National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center gave a preliminary magnitude of 6.1. The U.S. Geological Survey provided measurements of a 5.2 magnitude with a depth of 24.7 kilometers (15.4 miles) and an epicenter near Bharatpur.

Three tremors of 4.3, 4.1 and 3.8 magnitude also hit the region later Sunday, according to India’s Center for Seismology.

The Press Trust of India news agency said the tremors were also felt in Bagmati and Gandaki provinces and caused panic among people. One woman suffered injuries in the Gorkha district, which adjoins Dhading, when she jumped from a two-story building, Parajuli said.

Earthquakes are common in mountainous Nepal. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 killed some 9,000 people and damaged about 1 million structures.

Top Stories

1 critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
1 critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

One person suffered critical injuries following a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around 9:30...

14m ago

Frost advisory issued for Toronto and GTA
Frost advisory issued for Toronto and GTA

A frost advisory has been issued for Toronto and the GTHA. Environment and Climate Change Canada says patchy frost is expected Sunday night into Monday morning as temperatures approach the freezing...

53m ago

PM Trudeau marks 9th anniversary of Parliament Hill shooting
PM Trudeau marks 9th anniversary of Parliament Hill shooting

On the ninth anniversary of the deadly attack at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute to members of the armed forces who devote themselves to their country while...

1h ago

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as second shipment of 17 aid trucks arrives
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as second shipment of 17 aid trucks arrives

Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza overnight and into Sunday, as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the 2-week-old war with Hamas...

7m ago

