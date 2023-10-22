As ministers push for aid, Canada ‘confident’ Israel didn’t strike hospital in Gaza

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 22, 2023 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 22, 2023 4:12 am.

OTTAWA — Defence Minister Bill Blair said late Saturday evening that Canada has a “high degree of confidence” that Israel did not strike the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday. 

Blair said in a statement that a military analysis found the strike, which the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry said killed hundreds of people, was more likely caused by an “errant rocket” fired from the Gaza Strip.

The confirmation came as two Canadian ministers attended a summit in Egypt’s capital, where counterparts and foreign officials met to discuss the Israel-Hamas war. 

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen were in Cairo, where Hussen announced Canada was pledging an additional $50 million for humanitarian aid in Gaza.

The ministers were also expected to discuss efforts to help some 400 Canadians leave the besieged territory. 

The Canadian government has helped 33 people out of the West Bank and nearly 1,600 people out of Israel since the conflict began, with a final military evacuation flight expected out of Tel Aviv on Monday. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2023.

The Canadian Press

