Business groups concerned as St. Lawrence Seaway workers begin strike action

MONTREAL — Business groups are raising concerns about a strike on the St. Lawrence Seaway and the impact a lengthy labour dispute could have on their members.

The St. Lawrence Seaway shut down after hundreds of workers walked off the job shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says strike-related delays can result in lost sales and revenue at a time when small businesses are already dealing with other challenges like inflation and labour shortages.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce, for its part, is urging the Canadian government to intervene and prevent further disruption to the country’s supply chains.

The strike is expected to affect cargo shipments immediately along the artery that runs between Montreal and Lake Erie.

Unifor, the union representing the roughly 360 striking workers, said it was unable to reach an agreement with the employer by the strike deadline despite negotiations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2023.

The Canadian Press