St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Posted October 22, 2023 12:41 am.

Last Updated October 22, 2023 1:26 am.

MONTREAL — The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday.

The halt is expected to affect cargo shipments immediately along the artery that runs between Montreal and Lake Erie.

In a release shortly after midnight on Sunday, the union said they were unable to reach an agreement with the employer by the strike deadline, despite negotiations “right up to the last moment.”

“We cannot allow workers’ rights to be compromised. We remain open to discussion and hope that the employer will reconsider its position for the good of all,” said Daniel Cloutier, Unifor’s Quebec director, in a release.

The union said this week that it remained “1,000 nautical miles apart” from management on wages — the key wedge in discussions — and that it was up to the employer to avoid any transit disruption.

“These are jobs that require intense training, a high level of understanding of the health and safety risks, and that carry enormous responsibility for the wellbeing of seafarers and their cargo. They are irreplaceable,” Cloutier said in an earlier release.

In its own statement released after midnight, the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation said the parties are at an impasse as Unifor “continues to insist on wage increases inspired by automotive-type negotiations,” and the Seaway will remain shut down until an agreement can be reached.

“The stakes are high, and we are fully dedicated to finding a resolution that serves the interested of the Corporation and its employees,” stated SLSMC president and CEO Terence Bowles. 

“In these economically and geopolitically critical times, it is important that the Seaway remains a reliable transportation route for the efficient movement of essential cargoes.”

The SLSMC had said Friday it remained committed to negotiating in good faith, but said progress had been slow and that the union’s wage demands could lead to higher tolls.

On Wednesday it cited the potential impact on freight shipments as a major concern.

“Cargo movements through the seaway are an important part of the North American economy and supply chain,” said spokesman Jean Aubry-Morin.

“In particular, this labour action would impact grain movements during a period when the world is in dire need of this essential commodity, even as supply has been affected by the situation in Ukraine and the greater frequency of extreme weather events being experienced around the world.”

The corporation said it is waiting for a response to its application to the Canada Industrial Relations Board, seeking an order to confirm the application of the Canada Labour Code related to the movement of grain during a strike.

It said a shutdown of the system took place during the 72-hour notice period allowing vessels to safely clear the Seaway system, and the SLSMC is in regular contact with the marine industry. There are currently no vessels waiting to exit the system, but there are over 100 outside the system that are impacted by the situation, the statement read.

Some 360 workers ranging from engineers to administrators comprise the five union locals who were in negotiations with the management authority until Saturday night.

Talks began in June with the help of a federal mediator, and continued after Unifor issued a 72-hour strike notice to the employer on Wednesday.

Last year, some $16.7 billion worth of cargo — nearly half of it grain and iron ore — traversed the St. Lawrence Seaway, a system of locks, canals and channels that stretches more than 300 kilometres.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2023.

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Roadways cleared after demonstration caused traffic delays, closures near Gardiner Expressway
Roadways cleared after demonstration caused traffic delays, closures near Gardiner Expressway

Roadways have re-opened after there were heavy traffic delays and closures downtown Toronto due to a reported demonstration called the "National March for Gaza" that began at the U.S. Consulate on University...

1h ago

York U threatens sanctions against student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks
York U threatens sanctions against student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks

York University has called for the resignation of the leaders of three student unions following controversial statements made about the Hamas attack on Israel earlier this month. University President...

11h ago

Duelling protests at Queen's Park over gender ideology in school curriculum
Duelling protests at Queen's Park over gender ideology in school curriculum

Duelling demonstrations took place outside of Queen’s Park on Saturday, about the contentious debate over how gender ideology is taught in the classroom.  One group held a rally included...

6h ago

Man transported to trauma centre after stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square
Man transported to trauma centre after stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square

Toronto paramedics have transported a man to a trauma centre after being found with stab wounds near Yonge-Dundas Square on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police received a call at approximately 2:27 p.m....

6h ago

Top Stories

Roadways cleared after demonstration caused traffic delays, closures near Gardiner Expressway
Roadways cleared after demonstration caused traffic delays, closures near Gardiner Expressway

Roadways have re-opened after there were heavy traffic delays and closures downtown Toronto due to a reported demonstration called the "National March for Gaza" that began at the U.S. Consulate on University...

1h ago

York U threatens sanctions against student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks
York U threatens sanctions against student unions over controversial statements about Hamas attacks

York University has called for the resignation of the leaders of three student unions following controversial statements made about the Hamas attack on Israel earlier this month. University President...

11h ago

Duelling protests at Queen's Park over gender ideology in school curriculum
Duelling protests at Queen's Park over gender ideology in school curriculum

Duelling demonstrations took place outside of Queen’s Park on Saturday, about the contentious debate over how gender ideology is taught in the classroom.  One group held a rally included...

6h ago

Man transported to trauma centre after stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square
Man transported to trauma centre after stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square

Toronto paramedics have transported a man to a trauma centre after being found with stab wounds near Yonge-Dundas Square on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police received a call at approximately 2:27 p.m....

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
A massive Pro Palestine demonstration held outside US consulate
A massive Pro Palestine demonstration held outside US consulate

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters rallied outside the US consulate in solidarity for civilians in Gaza. As our Jazan Grewal reports, many of the protestors urged the federal government to call for a ceasefire.

6h ago

2:16
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools

Hundreds gather outside Queen’s Park for competing protests over the ongoing debate on sexuality and gender identity and how it is taught in schools. Afua Baah has the details

7h ago

2:53
Residents concerned over new location of respite site
Residents concerned over new location of respite site

There are plans to relocate a 24-hour respite center on Adelaide Street, but neighbours say the city has not been transparent. Faiza Amin reports on the residents who say their concerns are going ignored.
2:04
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?

A viral TikTok video purporting to show a bedbug on the TTC has caused an online stir, but is there cause for concern? Erica Natividad with why experts say there's no need to be paranoid.
1:17
Ontario rolling out Covid-19 boosters and flu shots
Ontario rolling out Covid-19 boosters and flu shots

As cold and flu season gets underway, pharmacies across the province are rolling out COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for select Ontarians. Sean Cowan has more on who is eligible and when a vaccine for RSV will be available.
More Videos