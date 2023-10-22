Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 22, 2023 10:00 am.

Last Updated October 22, 2023 10:12 am.

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Oilpatch earnings

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will report its third-quarter results after the close of markets on Monday followed by a conference call with analysts Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, Precision Drilling Corp. is expected to report its third-quarter results on Thursday before markets open. Imperial Oil Ltd. is expected to report its latest quarterly results before its markets open on Friday.

Railway earnings

The country’s big railways will report their latest results this week. Canadian National Railway Co. will report its third-quarter financial and operating results after the market close and hold a conference call with financial analysts on Tuesday, while Canadian Pacific Kansas City will release its latest financial and operating results and hold its conference call after the markets close on Wednesday.

Teck results

Teck Resources Ltd. will release its third-quarter results and hold a conference call with analysts before financial markets open on Tuesday. The company has been working to split its coal assets from its base metal operations and has been considering a number of proposals.

Rate decision

The Bank of Canada will release its latest interest rate decision and monetary policy report on Wednesday morning. The rate decision comes after Statistics Canada reported the annual inflation rate slowed to 3.8 per cent in September.

Corus results

Corus Entertainment Inc. is expected to report its fourth-quarter results and hold a conference call with financial analysts on Friday before financial markets open. The company recently asked the CRTC to change some of its Canadian content spending requirements as it faces a difficult financial situation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CJR.B, TSX:CNR, TSX:CP, TSX:TECK.B, TSX:PSK, TSX:PD, TSX:IMO)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

PM Trudeau marks 9th anniversary of Parliament Hill shooting
PM Trudeau marks 9th anniversary of Parliament Hill shooting

On the ninth anniversary of the deadly attack at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute to members of the armed forces who devote themselves to their country while...

7m ago

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as second shipment of 17 aid trucks arrives
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as second shipment of 17 aid trucks arrives

Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza overnight and into Sunday, as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the 2-week-old war with Hamas...

40m ago

Canada 'confident' Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza
Canada 'confident' Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza

Defence Minister Bill Blair said late Saturday evening that Canada has a "high degree of confidence" that Israel did not strike the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday.  Blair said in a statement...

3h ago

St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike

The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday. The halt is expected to affect cargo shipments immediately along the artery that runs between Montreal and Lake...

3h ago

