TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Oilpatch earnings

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will report its third-quarter results after the close of markets on Monday followed by a conference call with analysts Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, Precision Drilling Corp. is expected to report its third-quarter results on Thursday before markets open. Imperial Oil Ltd. is expected to report its latest quarterly results before its markets open on Friday.

Railway earnings

The country’s big railways will report their latest results this week. Canadian National Railway Co. will report its third-quarter financial and operating results after the market close and hold a conference call with financial analysts on Tuesday, while Canadian Pacific Kansas City will release its latest financial and operating results and hold its conference call after the markets close on Wednesday.

Teck results

Teck Resources Ltd. will release its third-quarter results and hold a conference call with analysts before financial markets open on Tuesday. The company has been working to split its coal assets from its base metal operations and has been considering a number of proposals.

Rate decision

The Bank of Canada will release its latest interest rate decision and monetary policy report on Wednesday morning. The rate decision comes after Statistics Canada reported the annual inflation rate slowed to 3.8 per cent in September.

Corus results

Corus Entertainment Inc. is expected to report its fourth-quarter results and hold a conference call with financial analysts on Friday before financial markets open. The company recently asked the CRTC to change some of its Canadian content spending requirements as it faces a difficult financial situation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CJR.B, TSX:CNR, TSX:CP, TSX:TECK.B, TSX:PSK, TSX:PD, TSX:IMO)

The Canadian Press