Frost advisory issued for Toronto and GTA

A frost advisory has been issued for Toronto and the GTHA.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says patchy frost is expected Sunday night into Monday morning as temperatures approach the freezing mark overnight.

Temperatures across the GTA are expected to drop to a low of -2 C, feeling closer to -6.

“Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees,” the national weather service said in a statement.