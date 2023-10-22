Michigan State didn’t seek permission or pay for Hitler-related quiz content, YouTube creator says

Michigan State quarterback Sam Leavitt (4) is hit out of bounds by Michigan defensive back DJ Waller Jr. (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Waller was penalized for a late hit. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 22, 2023 3:19 pm.

Last Updated October 22, 2023 3:26 pm.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The creator and producer of The Quiz Channel on YouTube, which includes Adolf Hitler’s image as part of a quiz Michigan State used on its videoboards before a game against No. 2 Michigan, said the school didn’t ask for permission to use his content or pay him for it.

“It’s an absolutely normal trivia question, shown in an inappropriate setting,” Floris van Pallandt wrote Sunday on his YouTube page. “Ignoring the dark facets of history is by no means the answer, on the contrary.”

The channel is publicly available and free for users.

While No. 2 Michigan was finishing off a 49-0 win over the Spartans on Saturday night, Michigan State spokesman Matt Larson apologized that the inappropriate content was displayed more than an hour before kickoff.

“MSU will not be using the third-party source going forward and will implement stronger screening and approval procedures for all videoboard content in the future,” Larson said.

Michigan State streamed The Quiz Channel, which had 40 questions in its latest video, including asking where was Hitler born with his image before showing Austria as the answer. The previous question asked, “In Star Trek, what color was Spock’s blood?” before green was shown as the answer.

“I am deeply sorry for the image displayed at Spartan Stadium, which made many of our community feel alienated and unsafe,” interim university President Teresa Woodruff said Sunday. “It was unacceptable. I asked last evening for a full review of this university event and will take all necessary steps to align our messages and actions to our values.

“I will work with our Jewish community and every member of minoritized populations to ensure Spartans feel that this is a place where everyone can live, work, go to class and attend events that are welcoming.”

Frost advisory issued for Toronto and GTA
Frost advisory issued for Toronto and GTA

A frost advisory has been issued for Toronto and the GTHA. Environment and Climate Change Canada says patchy frost is expected Sunday night into Monday morning as temperatures approach the freezing...

3h ago

1 woman dead in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
1 woman dead in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

One woman is dead following a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around 9:30 a.m. for a three-vehicle...

3h ago

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as second shipment of 17 aid trucks arrives
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as second shipment of 17 aid trucks arrives

Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza, two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the 2-week-old war with Hamas threatened to spiral Sunday into...

3h ago

Woman seriously injured when struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Woman seriously injured when struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

A woman has been seriously injured when struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Sunday afternoon. Police responded to a call at approximately 2:18 p.m. of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the Royal York...

21m ago

