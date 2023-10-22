1 critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
Posted October 22, 2023 10:39 am.
Last Updated October 22, 2023 11:56 am.
One person suffered critical injuries following a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Brampton.
Peel police say they were called to the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around 9:30 a.m. for a three-vehicle crash.
Paramedics say two people were taken to hospital, one in life-threatening condition while the other suffered minor injuries. The ages and genders of the victims were not available.