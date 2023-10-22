1 critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

Peel police investigate crash in Brampton
Peel police investigate multi-vehicle crash in Brampton that sent two people to hospital on Oct. 22, 2023. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By John Marchesan

Posted October 22, 2023 10:39 am.

Last Updated October 22, 2023 11:56 am.

One person suffered critical injuries following a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Brampton.

Peel police say they were called to the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around 9:30 a.m. for a three-vehicle crash.

Paramedics say two people were taken to hospital, one in life-threatening condition while the other suffered minor injuries. The ages and genders of the victims were not available.

Frost advisory issued for Toronto and GTA
Frost advisory issued for Toronto and GTA

A frost advisory has been issued for Toronto and the GTHA. Environment and Climate Change Canada says patchy frost is expected Sunday night into Monday morning as temperatures approach the freezing...

51m ago

PM Trudeau marks 9th anniversary of Parliament Hill shooting
PM Trudeau marks 9th anniversary of Parliament Hill shooting

On the ninth anniversary of the deadly attack at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute to members of the armed forces who devote themselves to their country while...

1h ago

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as second shipment of 17 aid trucks arrives
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as second shipment of 17 aid trucks arrives

Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza overnight and into Sunday, as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the 2-week-old war with Hamas...

5m ago

Canada 'confident' Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza
Canada 'confident' Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza

Defence Minister Bill Blair said late Saturday evening that Canada has a "high degree of confidence" that Israel did not strike the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday.  Blair said in a statement...

4h ago

