Norway’s 86-year-old king tests positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms

Norway's King Harald V arrives ahead of the Euro 2024 group A qualifying soccer match between Norway and Spain at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo, Norway, Sunday Oct. 15, 2023. (Frederik Ringnes/NTB Scanpix via AP) Frederik Ringnes

By The Associated Press

Posted October 22, 2023 11:20 am.

Last Updated October 22, 2023 11:26 am.

HELSINKI (AP) — Norway’s 86-year-old King Harald V, who has been in frail health in the past few years, has tested positive for the coronavirus and has mild symptoms, royal officials said on Sunday.

“His Majesty the King has been diagnosed with corona and is on sick leave until he is symptom-free. The king has cold symptoms and stays at home,” the royal household said in a brief statement.

The Norwegian monarch had also tested positive in March 2022 with mild symptoms. Officials have earlier said Harald had received three COVID-19 vaccine shots but it’s not known whether he had received booster shots.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre wished the king “a speedy recovery” in a comment to the Norwegian news agency NTB, which said Harald’s son and heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, would take over his duties for now.

The aging monarch, who has been seen using crutches in various occasions, has been hospitalized several times in recent years.

In August 2022, he spent three days with a fever at a hospital, and in December the same year, he was again admitted for an infection that required intravenous antibiotics.

In October 2020, the king underwent surgery to replace a heart valve after being hospitalized with breathing difficulties.

Despite health problems, he has been attending major public events in Norway and its Nordic neighbors. In September, Harald attended celebrations in Stockholm marking the 50th anniversary of Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf’s accession to the throne.

In May, the monarch, who was released from a hospital just days earlier, appeared on the royal castle’s balcony in Oslo to salute the thousands of children marching by as the country celebrated its Constitution Day.

The king is Norway’s head of state but holds no political power, so his duties are ceremonial. Harald ascended to the throne following the death of his father, King Olav, in 1991.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
1 critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

One person suffered critical injuries following a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around 9:30...

13m ago

Frost advisory issued for Toronto and GTA
Frost advisory issued for Toronto and GTA

A frost advisory has been issued for Toronto and the GTHA. Environment and Climate Change Canada says patchy frost is expected Sunday night into Monday morning as temperatures approach the freezing...

52m ago

PM Trudeau marks 9th anniversary of Parliament Hill shooting
PM Trudeau marks 9th anniversary of Parliament Hill shooting

On the ninth anniversary of the deadly attack at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute to members of the armed forces who devote themselves to their country while...

1h ago

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as second shipment of 17 aid trucks arrives
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as second shipment of 17 aid trucks arrives

Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza overnight and into Sunday, as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the 2-week-old war with Hamas...

6m ago

Top Stories

1 critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
1 critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

One person suffered critical injuries following a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around 9:30...

13m ago

Frost advisory issued for Toronto and GTA
Frost advisory issued for Toronto and GTA

A frost advisory has been issued for Toronto and the GTHA. Environment and Climate Change Canada says patchy frost is expected Sunday night into Monday morning as temperatures approach the freezing...

52m ago

PM Trudeau marks 9th anniversary of Parliament Hill shooting
PM Trudeau marks 9th anniversary of Parliament Hill shooting

On the ninth anniversary of the deadly attack at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute to members of the armed forces who devote themselves to their country while...

1h ago

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as second shipment of 17 aid trucks arrives
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as second shipment of 17 aid trucks arrives

Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza overnight and into Sunday, as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the 2-week-old war with Hamas...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
A massive pro-Palestine demonstration held in Toronto
A massive pro-Palestine demonstration held in Toronto

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters rallied in Toronto in solidarity with civilians in Gaza. As our Jazan Grewal reports, many of the protestors urged the federal government to call for a ceasefire.

1h ago

2:16
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools

Hundreds gather outside Queen’s Park for competing protests over the ongoing debate on sexuality and gender identity and how it is taught in schools. Afua Baah has the details

17h ago

2:53
Residents concerned over new location of respite site
Residents concerned over new location of respite site

There are plans to relocate a 24-hour respite center on Adelaide Street, but neighbours say the city has not been transparent. Faiza Amin reports on the residents who say their concerns are going ignored.
2:04
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?

A viral TikTok video purporting to show a bedbug on the TTC has caused an online stir, but is there cause for concern? Erica Natividad with why experts say there's no need to be paranoid.
1:17
Ontario rolling out Covid-19 boosters and flu shots
Ontario rolling out Covid-19 boosters and flu shots

As cold and flu season gets underway, pharmacies across the province are rolling out COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for select Ontarians. Sean Cowan has more on who is eligible and when a vaccine for RSV will be available.
More Videos