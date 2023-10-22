Restricted rights put Afghan women and girls in a ‘deadly situation’ during quakes, UN official says

In this handout photo released by Save the Children, An Afghan woman with her children walk amid debris after a powerful earthquake in Herat province, western of Afghanistan, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (Save the Children via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 22, 2023 9:21 am.

Last Updated October 22, 2023 9:26 am.

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Women and girls are in a “not only difficult … but deadly” situation following recent earthquakes in Afghanistan because of the humanitarian and civil rights crises in the country since the Taliban seized power, a U.N. official said Sunday.

An update from U.N. Women highlighted some of the problems women are facing in areas of Herat province, where a series of violent earthquakes and aftershocks this month killed thousands of people, more than 90% of them women and children, and destroyed nearly every home.

Cultural norms make it impossible for women to share a tent with neighbors or other families, the U.N. agency said in its update published Thursday. Many women also have difficulty obtaining humanitarian aid if they don’t have male relative who can access it on their behalf and there is an absence of female workers aid distribution points, the U.N. said

Women affected by the earthquake have told the U.N. they cannot access aid without the national identity card, or tazkera, of a male relative. They need clothing, including the Islamic headscarf, so they can dress appropriately to access services and aid, according to the update.

“When natural disasters strike, women and girls are impacted most and often considered least in crisis response and recovery,” Alison Davidian, the U.N. special representative for women in Afghanistan, said in a message to the Associated Press. “The earthquakes, when combined with the ongoing humanitarian and women’s rights crisis, have made the situation not only difficult for women and girls, but deadly.”

One reason children and women accounted for the vast majority of the at least 1,482 people who died in the quakes is they were more likely to have been indoors when the disasters struck, according to aid officials. Taliban officials gave higher casualty figures than humanitarian groups, saying more than 2,000 people died.

Davidian noted that women and girls have been increasingly confined to their homes because of increasing Taliban-imposed restrictions on them in the last two years.

The Taliban have barred girls from school beyond sixth grade and banned women from public spaces and most jobs. Women must also comply with dress codes and have a male chaperone accompany them on long journeys.

The Taliban have also restricted Afghan women from jobs at non-governmental organizations, although there are exemptions for emergencies and health care.

Most emergency assistance in earthquake-hit Herat is being distributed through a local intermediary, normally a male community or religious leader.

Women mentioned the involvement of community leaders as their “main challenge” when accessing help as community leaders are not always aware of the most vulnerable women, the U.N. update said.

Afghans are struggling with the social, political and economic shocks from the withdrawal of international forces in 2021 and decades of war. More than half of the country’s population of 40 million needs urgent humanitarian assistance.

Aid agencies have been providing food, education and health care support in the wake of the Taliban takeover and the economic collapse that followed it.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

PM Trudeau marks 9th anniversary of Parliament Hill shooting
PM Trudeau marks 9th anniversary of Parliament Hill shooting

On the ninth anniversary of the deadly attack at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute to members of the armed forces who devote themselves to their country while...

7m ago

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as second shipment of 17 aid trucks arrives
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as second shipment of 17 aid trucks arrives

Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza overnight and into Sunday, as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the 2-week-old war with Hamas...

40m ago

Canada 'confident' Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza
Canada 'confident' Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza

Defence Minister Bill Blair said late Saturday evening that Canada has a "high degree of confidence" that Israel did not strike the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday.  Blair said in a statement...

3h ago

St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike

The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday. The halt is expected to affect cargo shipments immediately along the artery that runs between Montreal and Lake...

3h ago

Top Stories

PM Trudeau marks 9th anniversary of Parliament Hill shooting
PM Trudeau marks 9th anniversary of Parliament Hill shooting

On the ninth anniversary of the deadly attack at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute to members of the armed forces who devote themselves to their country while...

7m ago

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as second shipment of 17 aid trucks arrives
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as second shipment of 17 aid trucks arrives

Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza overnight and into Sunday, as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the 2-week-old war with Hamas...

40m ago

Canada 'confident' Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza
Canada 'confident' Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza

Defence Minister Bill Blair said late Saturday evening that Canada has a "high degree of confidence" that Israel did not strike the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday.  Blair said in a statement...

3h ago

St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike

The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday. The halt is expected to affect cargo shipments immediately along the artery that runs between Montreal and Lake...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
A massive Pro Palestine demonstration held outside US consulate
A massive Pro Palestine demonstration held outside US consulate

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters rallied outside the US consulate in solidarity for civilians in Gaza. As our Jazan Grewal reports, many of the protestors urged the federal government to call for a ceasefire.

15h ago

2:16
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools

Hundreds gather outside Queen’s Park for competing protests over the ongoing debate on sexuality and gender identity and how it is taught in schools. Afua Baah has the details

16h ago

2:53
Residents concerned over new location of respite site
Residents concerned over new location of respite site

There are plans to relocate a 24-hour respite center on Adelaide Street, but neighbours say the city has not been transparent. Faiza Amin reports on the residents who say their concerns are going ignored.
2:04
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?

A viral TikTok video purporting to show a bedbug on the TTC has caused an online stir, but is there cause for concern? Erica Natividad with why experts say there's no need to be paranoid.
1:17
Ontario rolling out Covid-19 boosters and flu shots
Ontario rolling out Covid-19 boosters and flu shots

As cold and flu season gets underway, pharmacies across the province are rolling out COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for select Ontarians. Sean Cowan has more on who is eligible and when a vaccine for RSV will be available.
More Videos