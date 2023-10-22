Soccer fans flock to Old Trafford to pay tribute to Bobby Charlton following his death at age 86

A view of the United Trinity statue of George Best, Denis Law and Bobby Charlton at Old Trafford, in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. Manchester United and England soccer great Bobby Charlton died at the age of 86 it was reported on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. He was an English soccer icon who survived a plane crash that decimated a United team destined for greatness to become the heartbeat of his country’s 1966 World Cup triumph. (Barrington Coombs/PA via AP) PA Wire

By The Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Old Trafford was a scene of mourning and commemoration Sunday as soccer fans of Manchester United and other teams flocked to the storied stadium to pay tribute to Bobby Charlton following his death at the age of 86.

Charlton died Saturday surrounded by his family, sparking an influx of tributes from around the world — and from people inside and outside soccer — for someone United described as a “hero to millions.”

Soccer fans laid flowers and scarves outside Old Trafford and left messages as a tribute to Charlton. One of the messages, from fan group The 1958, said: “History, dignity and integrity is what you gave to our great club. Our promise to you is to make sure it stays.”

A wreath was laid at the base of the statue of Charlton, George Best and Denis Law — the so-called “Trinity” of former United players — in the forecourt of the stadium.

A book of condolence was opened on Sunday morning in a suite at Old Trafford and will remain open until Friday. A digital version has also been created.

Charlton, an attacking midfielder with a ferocious shot, was the leading scorer for both United (249 goals) and England (49 goals) for more than 40 years until being overtaken by Wayne Rooney.

Charlton survived the 1958 Munich plane crash that killed 21 people, including eight members of the celebrated “Busby Babes” team, and helped United win the European Cup 10 years later.

He was also a member of England’s World Cup-winning team in 1966.

Top Stories

PM Trudeau marks 9th anniversary of Parliament Hill shooting
PM Trudeau marks 9th anniversary of Parliament Hill shooting

On the ninth anniversary of the deadly attack at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute to members of the armed forces who devote themselves to their country while...

7m ago

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as second shipment of 17 aid trucks arrives
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as second shipment of 17 aid trucks arrives

Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza overnight and into Sunday, as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the 2-week-old war with Hamas...

41m ago

Canada 'confident' Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza
Canada 'confident' Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza

Defence Minister Bill Blair said late Saturday evening that Canada has a "high degree of confidence" that Israel did not strike the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday.  Blair said in a statement...

3h ago

St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike

The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday. The halt is expected to affect cargo shipments immediately along the artery that runs between Montreal and Lake...

3h ago

