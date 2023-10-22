Package near bus platform at Bayview station deemed not dangerous

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo.
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted October 22, 2023 8:35 pm.

Last Updated October 22, 2023 9:05 pm.

Police have deemed a suspicious package not dangerous that was left near a bus platform at Bayview subway station on Sunday night.

At approximately 7:20 p.m. Toronto police arrived to investigate. The station had been evacuated out of an abundance of caution, as the Emergency Disposal Unit advised.

Two lanes southbound were blocked on Bayview Avenue at Sheppard Avenue East, and police say the area will be opened shortly.

TTC Line 4 Sheppard has no service between Sheppard-Yonge and Don Mills stations due to police activity. Shuttle buses are running. Trains are not stopping at Bayview due to police activity.

