Residential unit fire closes roads in Yonge and Church area

A fire in a residential unit in the Yonge and Church Streets area has closed roads on Sunday afternoon.
A fire in a residential unit in the Yonge and Church Streets area has closed roads. (Craig Wadman/CITYNEWS)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted October 22, 2023 5:33 pm.

Last Updated October 22, 2023 5:35 pm.

A fire in a residential unit in the Yonge and Church Streets area has closed roads on Sunday afternoon.

Police and fire crews responded to a call at approximately 4:29 pm and arrived on scene to find a fire inside a residential unit.

Fire crews have since put the fire out.

There were no reported injuries though occupants were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Northbound and southbound Yonge Street is closed from Davenport Road to Belmont Street.

Top Stories

Frost advisory issued for Toronto and GTA
Frost advisory issued for Toronto and GTA

A frost advisory has been issued for Toronto and the GTHA. Environment and Climate Change Canada says patchy frost is expected Sunday night into Monday morning as temperatures approach the freezing...

4h ago

1 woman dead in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
1 woman dead in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

One woman is dead following a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around 9:30 a.m. for a three-vehicle...

4h ago

Financial institution robbed, weapons displayed in Mississauga
Financial institution robbed, weapons displayed in Mississauga

A financial institution was robbed and an unknown amount of currency was taken during a robbery in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon. Just after 3:00 p.m. a robbery occurred at a financial institution...

50m ago

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as second shipment of 17 aid trucks arrives
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as second shipment of 17 aid trucks arrives

Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza, two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the 2-week-old war with Hamas threatened to spiral Sunday into...

4h ago

