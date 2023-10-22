Residential unit fire closes roads in Yonge and Church area

A fire in a residential unit in the Yonge and Church Streets area has closed roads on Sunday afternoon.

Police and fire crews responded to a call at approximately 4:29 pm and arrived on scene to find a fire inside a residential unit.

Fire crews have since put the fire out.

There were no reported injuries though occupants were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Northbound and southbound Yonge Street is closed from Davenport Road to Belmont Street.