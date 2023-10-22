Woman seriously injured when struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

A woman has been seriously injured when struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a call at approximately 2:18 p.m. of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the Royal York Road and Edenbridge Drive area.

The driver remained on scene and medics transported a woman in her 60’s to a trauma centre with serious injuries. Her injuries have been downgraded to non-life-threatening.

Southbound Royal York Road at Edenbridge Drive has re-opened.