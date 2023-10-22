Woman seriously injured when struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Posted October 22, 2023 4:20 pm.
Last Updated October 22, 2023 4:24 pm.
A woman has been seriously injured when struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to a call at approximately 2:18 p.m. of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the Royal York Road and Edenbridge Drive area.
The driver remained on scene and medics transported a woman in her 60’s to a trauma centre with serious injuries. Her injuries have been downgraded to non-life-threatening.
Southbound Royal York Road at Edenbridge Drive has re-opened.