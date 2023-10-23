A British court ruling frees Nigeria from paying $11 billion in damages over a failed gas project

By Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

Posted October 23, 2023 11:55 am.

Last Updated October 23, 2023 11:56 am.

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A London judge on Monday overturned an arbitration award that would have required Nigeria to pay $11 billion over a failed gas project, finding the contract was obtained through fraud.

The High Court ruling by Justice Robin Knowles reverses the award to the British Virgin Islands-based Process & Industrial Developments Ltd. over the 2010 gas deal. The payment would have dealt a massive blow to Nigeria’s ailing economy.

The judge said although he did not accept all of Nigeria’s allegations discrediting P&ID and the contract, “the awards (of the contract) were obtained by fraud … and the way in which they were procured was contrary to public policy.”

Knowles said three things showed the case as an “irregularity”: P&ID providing evidence it knew was false in a witness statement, the company’s bribery or corrupt payment to a Nigerian civil servant and the company’s ”improper retention” of Nigeria’s legal document which it received during arbitration.

P&ID in 2017 secured the compensation award, which originally was $6.6 billion but is now estimated to be $11 bilion with accrued interest. The company’s main claim in the arbitration was for loss of profit for the 20 years the agreement covers.

The contract signed with Nigeria’s government in 2010 was for the company to build a gas processing plant in the southeastern port city of Calabar. The project collapsed not long after it was signed, and P&ID took the Nigerian government to arbitration, alleging a breach of contract.

Nigerian officials said the contract was signed under questionable circumstances while late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua was critically ill and Goodluck Jonathan, his deputy, was acting president. Officials accused P&ID of bribery and corruption in securing the contract and during arbitration, which the company denied.

___

Associated Press writer Brian Melley in London contributed.

Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario NDP MPP Sarah Jama removed from caucus
Ontario NDP MPP Sarah Jama removed from caucus

Marit Stiles, leader of Ontario's NDP, announced that MPP Sarah Jama has been removed from caucus in the wake of a controversial social media post she made about the Israel-Hamas war. Stiles...

9m ago

Hwy. 401 closed in Ajax after major crash litters debris across roadway
Hwy. 401 closed in Ajax after major crash litters debris across roadway

A stretch of Highway 401 is shut down in both directions following a serious multi-vehicle crash in Durham Region on Monday morning. The crash happened before 9 a.m. when a tractor-trailer rolled over...

TRAFFIC ALERT

16m ago

Jewish-led rally blocks downtown streets outside Israeli consulate, calls for ceasefire in Gaza
Jewish-led rally blocks downtown streets outside Israeli consulate, calls for ceasefire in Gaza

A morning rally in downtown Toronto shut down a major intersection for more than an hour during the Monday work rush. A group of hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli consulate near...

4m ago

Ontario to reverse urban boundary expansions for several communities
Ontario to reverse urban boundary expansions for several communities

Ontario's new housing minister says the province is reversing its moves to expand some urban boundaries. Paul Calandra says he is changing course on modifications to official boundaries for Ottawa,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario NDP MPP Sarah Jama removed from caucus
Ontario NDP MPP Sarah Jama removed from caucus

Marit Stiles, leader of Ontario's NDP, announced that MPP Sarah Jama has been removed from caucus in the wake of a controversial social media post she made about the Israel-Hamas war. Stiles...

9m ago

Hwy. 401 closed in Ajax after major crash litters debris across roadway
Hwy. 401 closed in Ajax after major crash litters debris across roadway

A stretch of Highway 401 is shut down in both directions following a serious multi-vehicle crash in Durham Region on Monday morning. The crash happened before 9 a.m. when a tractor-trailer rolled over...

TRAFFIC ALERT

16m ago

Jewish-led rally blocks downtown streets outside Israeli consulate, calls for ceasefire in Gaza
Jewish-led rally blocks downtown streets outside Israeli consulate, calls for ceasefire in Gaza

A morning rally in downtown Toronto shut down a major intersection for more than an hour during the Monday work rush. A group of hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli consulate near...

4m ago

Ontario to reverse urban boundary expansions for several communities
Ontario to reverse urban boundary expansions for several communities

Ontario's new housing minister says the province is reversing its moves to expand some urban boundaries. Paul Calandra says he is changing course on modifications to official boundaries for Ottawa,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Warming up mid-week
Warming up mid-week

Despite a frost advisory for the GTA on Sunday night, the weather will warm up again by Wednesday and Thursday.

17h ago

2:54
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery

Dozens of people attended a memorial service at the Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery as work continues on identifying all Indigenous people buried at the Etobicoke site. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

2:43
A massive pro-Palestine demonstration held in Toronto
A massive pro-Palestine demonstration held in Toronto

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters rallied in Toronto in solidarity with civilians in Gaza. As our Jazan Grewal reports, many of the protestors urged the federal government to call for a ceasefire.
2:16
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools

Hundreds gather outside Queen’s Park for competing protests over the ongoing debate on sexuality and gender identity and how it is taught in schools. Afua Baah has the details

1:53
Raptors set sights on new season after perfect preseason record
Raptors set sights on new season after perfect preseason record

The Toronto Raptors wrapped up their preseason with a perfect record but the news was not all good. Lindsay Dunn looks ahead to the upcoming season.
More Videos