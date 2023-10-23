Large waves pound the northern Caribbean as Hurricane Tammy spins into open waters

By The Associated Press

Posted October 23, 2023 8:21 am.

Last Updated October 23, 2023 8:27 am.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Tammy unleashed heavy waves in the northern Caribbean on Monday as it spun over open waters after making landfall in Barbuda.

The storm was located about 230 miles (370 kilometers) north-northwest of Anguilla. It had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) and was moving north at 10 mph (17 kph).

Tammy was expected to strengthen slightly in upcoming days and then weaken, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The storm was forecast to drop up to three inches (eight centimeters) of rain in the British Virgin Islands, the Leeward Islands and northern Windward Islands, with meteorologists warning of isolated flash flooding and mudslides.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Otis whirled through open waters in the Atlantic on a path toward Mexico’s southern coast.

The storm was located about 400 miles (640 kilometers) south-southeast of Acapulco, Mexico. It had winds of up to 45 mph (75 kph) and was moving north at 5 mph (7 kph).

A tropical storm watch was in effect from Lagunas de Chacahua to Tecpan de Galeana, with up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) of rain forecast for Guerrero and western Oaxaca.

Otis was expected to gradually strengthen and approach Mexico’s southern coast late Tuesday into Wednesday.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Protesters block downtown streets outside Israeli consulate during morning rush
Protesters block downtown streets outside Israeli consulate during morning rush

A morning rally in downtown Toronto has shut down a major intersection during the Monday work rush. A group of around 100 demonstrators have gathered outside the Israeli consulate near the intersection...

HAPPENING NOW

9m ago

Toronto to see big warmup on heels of coldest morning of the fall so far
Toronto to see big warmup on heels of coldest morning of the fall so far

GTA residents are waking up to the coldest morning of the season so far on Monday, but a warmup is on the way with the outside chance of record-breaking warmth later in the week. Environment Canada...

1h ago

Refinance or renew? How to choose when mortgage renewal creates sticker shock
Refinance or renew? How to choose when mortgage renewal creates sticker shock

Many Canadian homeowners are facing sticker shock with their monthly payments as their mortgage comes up for renewal, leaving them with a crucial choice: whether to renew or refinance their home loan.  “They're...

1h ago

E-bike catches fire at Yorkville apartment, sending 2 to hospital
E-bike catches fire at Yorkville apartment, sending 2 to hospital

Two people were sent to hospital after an e-bike caught fire at an apartment in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon. Police and fire crews responded to a call around 4:30 pm for a...

46m ago

Top Stories

Protesters block downtown streets outside Israeli consulate during morning rush
Protesters block downtown streets outside Israeli consulate during morning rush

A morning rally in downtown Toronto has shut down a major intersection during the Monday work rush. A group of around 100 demonstrators have gathered outside the Israeli consulate near the intersection...

HAPPENING NOW

9m ago

Toronto to see big warmup on heels of coldest morning of the fall so far
Toronto to see big warmup on heels of coldest morning of the fall so far

GTA residents are waking up to the coldest morning of the season so far on Monday, but a warmup is on the way with the outside chance of record-breaking warmth later in the week. Environment Canada...

1h ago

Refinance or renew? How to choose when mortgage renewal creates sticker shock
Refinance or renew? How to choose when mortgage renewal creates sticker shock

Many Canadian homeowners are facing sticker shock with their monthly payments as their mortgage comes up for renewal, leaving them with a crucial choice: whether to renew or refinance their home loan.  “They're...

1h ago

E-bike catches fire at Yorkville apartment, sending 2 to hospital
E-bike catches fire at Yorkville apartment, sending 2 to hospital

Two people were sent to hospital after an e-bike caught fire at an apartment in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon. Police and fire crews responded to a call around 4:30 pm for a...

46m ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery

Dozens of people attended a memorial service at the Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery as work continues on identifying all Indigenous people buried at the Etobicoke site. Nick Westoll reports.

14h ago

2:43
A massive pro-Palestine demonstration held in Toronto
A massive pro-Palestine demonstration held in Toronto

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters rallied in Toronto in solidarity with civilians in Gaza. As our Jazan Grewal reports, many of the protestors urged the federal government to call for a ceasefire.

22h ago

2:16
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools

Hundreds gather outside Queen’s Park for competing protests over the ongoing debate on sexuality and gender identity and how it is taught in schools. Afua Baah has the details

1:53
Raptors set sights on new season after perfect preseason record
Raptors set sights on new season after perfect preseason record

The Toronto Raptors wrapped up their preseason with a perfect record but the news was not all good. Lindsay Dunn looks ahead to the upcoming season.
2:47
Canada's greatest soccer player announces retirement
Canada's greatest soccer player announces retirement

Iconic Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair announced she will retired from international play at the end of the year. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn looks at Sinclair's impact on and off the pitch.
More Videos