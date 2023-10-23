More Canadians struggling with monthly mortgage payment: Angus Reid survey

A new study says the number of Canadians struggling with their monthly mortgage payment is on the rise, along with worries of potentially higher payments when it comes time to renew with their bank. A person uses an escalator in Utrecht, Netherlands, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Peter Dejong Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 23, 2023 10:04 am.

Last Updated October 23, 2023 10:29 am.

A new study says the number of Canadians struggling with their monthly mortgage payment is on the rise, along with worries of potentially higher payments when it comes time to renew with their bank.

Data released Monday by the Angus Reid Institute shows 15 per cent of mortgage holders say they find the financial aspect of their mortgage “very difficult,” up from eight per cent in March and 11 per cent in June.

The survey says that despite expectations the Bank of Canada will hold its key interest rate steady at five per cent when it announces its next decision Wednesday, the current level has 79 per cent of respondents worried or very worried they will face higher payments when it comes time to renew their mortgage.

Those with variable-rate mortgages were less likely than respondents on fixed-rate mortgages to find their monthly payments easy to handle at the moment, but those with variable-rate loans were also less likely to be “very worried” about what their next mortgage renewal might bring compared to those on fixed-rate mortgages.

Canada’s central bank held its key interest rate steady last month but left the door open to more rate hikes, citing concerns about the persistence of underlying price pressures.

The September consumer price index report helped ease some concerns about the inflation rate, which fell back to 3.8 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Jewish-led rally blocks downtown streets outside Israeli consulate calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Jewish-led rally blocks downtown streets outside Israeli consulate calling for ceasefire in Gaza

A morning rally in downtown Toronto shut down a major intersection for more than an hour during the Monday work rush. A group of hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli consulate near...

26m ago

Hwy. 401 closed in Ajax for major crash, truck rollover
Hwy. 401 closed in Ajax for major crash, truck rollover

A stretch of Highway 401 is shut down in both directions following a serious multi-vehicle crash in Durham Region on Monday morning. The crash happened before 9 a.m. when a tractor-trailer rolled over...

TRAFFIC ALERT

12m ago

Toronto to see big warmup on heels of coldest morning of the fall so far
Toronto to see big warmup on heels of coldest morning of the fall so far

GTA residents are waking up to the coldest morning of the season so far on Monday, but a warmup is on the way with the outside chance of record-breaking warmth later in the week. Environment Canada...

3h ago

Ontario to reverse urban boundary expansions for several communities
Ontario to reverse urban boundary expansions for several communities

Ontario's new housing minister says the province is reversing its moves to expand some urban boundaries. Paul Calandra says he is changing course on modifications to official boundaries for Ottawa,...

10m ago

2:46
Warming up mid-week
Warming up mid-week

Despite a frost advisory for the GTA on Sunday night, the weather will warm up again by Wednesday and Thursday.

16h ago

2:54
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery

Dozens of people attended a memorial service at the Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery as work continues on identifying all Indigenous people buried at the Etobicoke site. Nick Westoll reports.

16h ago

2:43
A massive pro-Palestine demonstration held in Toronto
A massive pro-Palestine demonstration held in Toronto

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters rallied in Toronto in solidarity with civilians in Gaza. As our Jazan Grewal reports, many of the protestors urged the federal government to call for a ceasefire.

23h ago

2:16
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools

Hundreds gather outside Queen's Park for competing protests over the ongoing debate on sexuality and gender identity and how it is taught in schools. Afua Baah has the details

1:53
Raptors set sights on new season after perfect preseason record
Raptors set sights on new season after perfect preseason record

The Toronto Raptors wrapped up their preseason with a perfect record but the news was not all good. Lindsay Dunn looks ahead to the upcoming season.
