Quebec coroner’s inquiry into murder-suicide of Montreal family opens

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 23, 2023 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 23, 2023 4:12 am.

MONTREAL — A coroner’s inquest will begin today into the 2019 killings of a Montreal woman and her two young children, as well as the death of her husband who is believed to have killed them before taking his own life.

The inquiry was ordered after a coroner’s report that was critical of prosecutors and a provincial judge, saying they could have done more to prevent the deaths of Dahia Khellaf, 42, and her sons four-year-old Adam and two-year-old Aksil.

Coroner Alain Manseau concluded they had been strangled to death and Nabil Yssaad was likely the killer. 

The couple had separated at the time of the killing and Khellaf was in the process of divorcing her husband.

Yssaad, 46, died after he jumped from a sixth-floor window at a hospital south of Montreal a day before the bodies were discovered.

Without providing details, Quebec’s chief coroner said in July 2022 that new facts had come to light that required further investigation.

The inquiry is expected to last over two weeks and will be presided over by coroner Andrée Kronström at the courthouse in Joliette, Que., northeast of Montreal.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Frost advisory issued for Toronto and GTA
Frost advisory issued for Toronto and GTA

A frost advisory has been issued for Toronto and the GTHA. Environment and Climate Change Canada says patchy frost is expected Sunday night into Monday morning as temperatures approach the freezing...

16h ago

Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery in Etobicoke
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery in Etobicoke

The Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery memorial service comes as work continues on identifying Indigenous graves at the Toronto site.

9h ago

1 woman dead in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
1 woman dead in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

One woman is dead following a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around 9:30 a.m. for a three-vehicle...

15h ago

Financial institution robbed, weapons displayed in Mississauga
Financial institution robbed, weapons displayed in Mississauga

A financial institution was robbed and an unknown amount of currency was taken during a robbery in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon. Just after 3:00 p.m. a robbery occurred at a financial institution...

11h ago

Top Stories

Frost advisory issued for Toronto and GTA
Frost advisory issued for Toronto and GTA

A frost advisory has been issued for Toronto and the GTHA. Environment and Climate Change Canada says patchy frost is expected Sunday night into Monday morning as temperatures approach the freezing...

16h ago

Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery in Etobicoke
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery in Etobicoke

The Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery memorial service comes as work continues on identifying Indigenous graves at the Toronto site.

9h ago

1 woman dead in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
1 woman dead in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

One woman is dead following a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around 9:30 a.m. for a three-vehicle...

15h ago

Financial institution robbed, weapons displayed in Mississauga
Financial institution robbed, weapons displayed in Mississauga

A financial institution was robbed and an unknown amount of currency was taken during a robbery in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon. Just after 3:00 p.m. a robbery occurred at a financial institution...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery

Dozens of people attended a memorial service at the Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery as work continues on identifying all Indigenous people buried at the Etobicoke site. Nick Westoll reports.

10h ago

2:43
A massive pro-Palestine demonstration held in Toronto
A massive pro-Palestine demonstration held in Toronto

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters rallied in Toronto in solidarity with civilians in Gaza. As our Jazan Grewal reports, many of the protestors urged the federal government to call for a ceasefire.

18h ago

2:16
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools

Hundreds gather outside Queen’s Park for competing protests over the ongoing debate on sexuality and gender identity and how it is taught in schools. Afua Baah has the details

2:47
Canada's greatest soccer player announces retirement
Canada's greatest soccer player announces retirement

Iconic Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair announced she will retired from international play at the end of the year. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn looks at Sinclair's impact on and off the pitch.
2:04
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?

A viral TikTok video purporting to show a bedbug on the TTC has caused an online stir, but is there cause for concern? Erica Natividad with why experts say there's no need to be paranoid.
More Videos