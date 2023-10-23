Debate on whether to censure NDP MPP to continue at Queen’s Park today

NDP MPP Sarah Jama
The debate on whether to censure an NDP MPP is expected to continue at Queen's Park on Monday.

By Michael Ranger

Posted October 23, 2023 7:55 am.

Last Updated October 23, 2023 8:10 am.

The debate on whether to censure an Ontario NDP MPP is expected to continue at Queen’s Park on Monday.

Last week, the Ford government introduced a motion that could lead to Hamilton Centre MPP Sarah Jama being censured if she does not apologize for a statement she made on the Israel-Hamas war. The motion’s approval would effectively silence Jama in the legislature.

The Progressive Conservatives have a majority so the motion will likely pass, but House Speaker Paul Calandra would not necessarily be bound to follow it, and could exercise his discretion to still allow Jama to speak.

Jama came under fire earlier this month for the online post she made in response to the latest Israel-Hamas war where she decried the “occupation” of Palestinian territories without mentioning the Oct. 7 surprise attack by Hamas militants.

She later posted an apology but did not retract her original statement. She has since pinned the post on her X account so it stays visible at the top of her profile.

Jama has since sent a cease-and-desist letter to Premier Doug Ford for his statement on her comments. Ford’s statement accused Jama of having “a long and well documented history of antisemitism.”

The notice from her lawyer, dated Oct. 17, demands that Ford retract and apologize for his statement within the next seven days. Ford has not publicly commented on the letter and his statement regarding Jama remains visible on his social media accounts.

Jama shut down her Hamilton office on Friday, citing safety concerns.

“We’ve recently received a number of concerning calls and emails that have made us question the safety of remaining open for walk-ins,” she said in a statement.

With files from The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Protesters block downtown streets outside Israeli consulate during morning rush
Protesters block downtown streets outside Israeli consulate during morning rush

A morning rally in downtown Toronto has shut down a major intersection during the Monday work rush. A group of around 100 demonstrators have gathered outside the Israeli consulate near the intersection...

HAPPENING NOW

8m ago

Toronto to see big warmup on heels of coldest morning of the fall so far
Toronto to see big warmup on heels of coldest morning of the fall so far

GTA residents are waking up to the coldest morning of the season so far on Monday, but a warmup is on the way with the outside chance of record-breaking warmth later in the week. Environment Canada...

1h ago

Refinance or renew? How to choose when mortgage renewal creates sticker shock
Refinance or renew? How to choose when mortgage renewal creates sticker shock

Many Canadian homeowners are facing sticker shock with their monthly payments as their mortgage comes up for renewal, leaving them with a crucial choice: whether to renew or refinance their home loan.  “They're...

1h ago

E-bike catches fire at Yorkville apartment, sending 2 to hospital
E-bike catches fire at Yorkville apartment, sending 2 to hospital

Two people were sent to hospital after an e-bike caught fire at an apartment in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon. Police and fire crews responded to a call around 4:30 pm for a...

45m ago

Top Stories

Protesters block downtown streets outside Israeli consulate during morning rush
Protesters block downtown streets outside Israeli consulate during morning rush

A morning rally in downtown Toronto has shut down a major intersection during the Monday work rush. A group of around 100 demonstrators have gathered outside the Israeli consulate near the intersection...

HAPPENING NOW

8m ago

Toronto to see big warmup on heels of coldest morning of the fall so far
Toronto to see big warmup on heels of coldest morning of the fall so far

GTA residents are waking up to the coldest morning of the season so far on Monday, but a warmup is on the way with the outside chance of record-breaking warmth later in the week. Environment Canada...

1h ago

Refinance or renew? How to choose when mortgage renewal creates sticker shock
Refinance or renew? How to choose when mortgage renewal creates sticker shock

Many Canadian homeowners are facing sticker shock with their monthly payments as their mortgage comes up for renewal, leaving them with a crucial choice: whether to renew or refinance their home loan.  “They're...

1h ago

E-bike catches fire at Yorkville apartment, sending 2 to hospital
E-bike catches fire at Yorkville apartment, sending 2 to hospital

Two people were sent to hospital after an e-bike caught fire at an apartment in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon. Police and fire crews responded to a call around 4:30 pm for a...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery

Dozens of people attended a memorial service at the Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery as work continues on identifying all Indigenous people buried at the Etobicoke site. Nick Westoll reports.

14h ago

2:43
A massive pro-Palestine demonstration held in Toronto
A massive pro-Palestine demonstration held in Toronto

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters rallied in Toronto in solidarity with civilians in Gaza. As our Jazan Grewal reports, many of the protestors urged the federal government to call for a ceasefire.

22h ago

2:16
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools

Hundreds gather outside Queen’s Park for competing protests over the ongoing debate on sexuality and gender identity and how it is taught in schools. Afua Baah has the details

1:53
Raptors set sights on new season after perfect preseason record
Raptors set sights on new season after perfect preseason record

The Toronto Raptors wrapped up their preseason with a perfect record but the news was not all good. Lindsay Dunn looks ahead to the upcoming season.
2:47
Canada's greatest soccer player announces retirement
Canada's greatest soccer player announces retirement

Iconic Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair announced she will retired from international play at the end of the year. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn looks at Sinclair's impact on and off the pitch.
More Videos