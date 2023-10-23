Sen. Menendez returns to New York court to enter plea to new conspiracy charge

FILE — Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez leave federal court, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. The newest charge requiring Menendez to come to court, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, returned last week in a rewritten indictment, accuses the Democrat of conspiring to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which requires people to register with the U.S. government if they act as "an agent of a foreign principal." It's a never-before-used World War II-era charge that carries a potential prison term of up to two years. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Posted October 23, 2023 12:52 am.

Last Updated October 23, 2023 12:56 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez returns to court Monday to enter an expected not guilty plea to a conspiracy charge alleging that he acted as an agent of the Egyptian government even as he chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Menendez, 69, was scheduled to appear in the afternoon before Judge Sidney H. Stein at federal court in Manhattan.

The Democrat stepped down from his powerful post leading the Senate committee after he was charged last month. Prosecutors said the senator and his wife, Nadine Menendez, accepted bribes of cash, gold bars and a luxury car over the past five years from three New Jersey businessmen in exchange for a variety of corrupt acts.

The other defendants entered not guilty charges to a superseding indictment last week. The senator was permitted to delay his arraignment so he could tend to Senate duties. He has said that throughout his whole life he has been loyal to the United States and that he will show his innocence.

Menendez has resisted calls from more than 30 Democrats that he resign.

The rewritten indictment added a charge alleging that the senator, his wife and one of the businessmen conspired to have Menendez act as an agent of the government of Egypt and Egyptian officials.

As a member of Congress, Menendez is prohibited from acting as an agent for a foreign government.

Menendez is accused of passing information to the Egyptians about the staff at the U.S. embassy in Cairo, ghostwriting a letter on Egypt’s behalf intended to influence fellow senators and urging the U.S. State Department to get more involved in international negotiations to block a dam project Egypt opposed, among other things.

Last week, Nadine Menendez and a businessman, Wael Hana, pleaded not guilty to the superseding indictment.

Both of them were charged with conspiring with the senator to use him as an agent of the government of Egypt and its officials. The charge carries a potential penalty of up to five years in prison.

Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press





