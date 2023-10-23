S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also rise

TORONTO — Utility and telecommunications stocks helped lift Canada’s main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also moved higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 20.67 points at 19,136.31.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 38.15 points at 33,165.43. The S&P 500 index was up 11.79 points at 4,235.95, while the Nasdaq composite was up 65.51 points at 13,049.32.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.09 cents US compared with 73.02 cents US on Friday.

The December crude contract was down 66 cents at US$87.42 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up two cents at US$3.28 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$5.30 at US$1,989.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was up a penny at US$3.57 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press