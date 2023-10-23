Tanzania signs a controversial port management deal with Dubai-based company despite protests

By Evelyne Musambi, The Associated Press

Posted October 23, 2023 2:30 am.

Last Updated October 23, 2023 2:42 am.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzania’s government signed a controversial port management deal with Dubai-based DP World that had fueled protests in the African country in the past months and led to arrests of dozens of critics.

The deal was signed on Sunday in the presence of Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who has recently been accused of cracking down on critics such as her predecessor, the late John Magufuli.

Tanzania Ports Authority Director General Plasduce Mbossa said that DP World, based in the United Arab Emirates, will only operate four berths and not the entire port. Its performance would be reviewed every five years for a total contractual period of 30 years.

The opposition and civil society have protested the government decision to have a foreign logistics company manage Tanzania’s ports. The government has said the move would increase port efficiency and grow the country’s economy.

The ports agreement was approved by Tanzania’s parliament on June 10, triggering protests in which more than 22 people have been arrested so far, according to Human Rights Watch.

The international rights group in August urged Tanzania to respect freedom of expression and the right to protest.

Tanzania has made some reforms since the death in 2021 of autocratic President Magufuli, who cracked down on critics and introduced draconian laws.

Hassan, who is serving out Magufuli’s term, has been accused of continuing his anti-democratic policies. However, she was lauded in 2022 for lifting a prohibition on four newspapers that had been banned by the former leader.

Evelyne Musambi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Frost advisory issued for Toronto and GTA
Frost advisory issued for Toronto and GTA

A frost advisory has been issued for Toronto and the GTHA. Environment and Climate Change Canada says patchy frost is expected Sunday night into Monday morning as temperatures approach the freezing...

14h ago

Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery in Etobicoke
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery in Etobicoke

The Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery memorial service comes as work continues on identifying Indigenous graves at the Toronto site.

7h ago

1 woman dead in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
1 woman dead in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

One woman is dead following a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around 9:30 a.m. for a three-vehicle...

13h ago

Financial institution robbed, weapons displayed in Mississauga
Financial institution robbed, weapons displayed in Mississauga

A financial institution was robbed and an unknown amount of currency was taken during a robbery in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon. Just after 3:00 p.m. a robbery occurred at a financial institution...

9h ago

Top Stories

Frost advisory issued for Toronto and GTA
Frost advisory issued for Toronto and GTA

A frost advisory has been issued for Toronto and the GTHA. Environment and Climate Change Canada says patchy frost is expected Sunday night into Monday morning as temperatures approach the freezing...

14h ago

Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery in Etobicoke
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery in Etobicoke

The Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery memorial service comes as work continues on identifying Indigenous graves at the Toronto site.

7h ago

1 woman dead in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
1 woman dead in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

One woman is dead following a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around 9:30 a.m. for a three-vehicle...

13h ago

Financial institution robbed, weapons displayed in Mississauga
Financial institution robbed, weapons displayed in Mississauga

A financial institution was robbed and an unknown amount of currency was taken during a robbery in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon. Just after 3:00 p.m. a robbery occurred at a financial institution...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery

Dozens of people attended a memorial service at the Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery as work continues on identifying all Indigenous people buried at the Etobicoke site. Nick Westoll reports.

8h ago

2:43
A massive pro-Palestine demonstration held in Toronto
A massive pro-Palestine demonstration held in Toronto

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters rallied in Toronto in solidarity with civilians in Gaza. As our Jazan Grewal reports, many of the protestors urged the federal government to call for a ceasefire.

16h ago

2:16
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools

Hundreds gather outside Queen’s Park for competing protests over the ongoing debate on sexuality and gender identity and how it is taught in schools. Afua Baah has the details

2:47
Canada's greatest soccer player announces retirement
Canada's greatest soccer player announces retirement

Iconic Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair announced she will retired from international play at the end of the year. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn looks at Sinclair's impact on and off the pitch.
2:04
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?

A viral TikTok video purporting to show a bedbug on the TTC has caused an online stir, but is there cause for concern? Erica Natividad with why experts say there's no need to be paranoid.
More Videos