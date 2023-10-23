Toronto to see big warmup on heels of coldest morning of the fall so far

Despite a frost advisory for the GTA on Sunday night, the weather will warm up again by Wednesday and Thursday.

By Michael Ranger

Posted October 23, 2023 6:46 am.

GTA residents are waking up to the coldest morning of the season so far on Monday, but a warmup is on the way with the outside chance of record-breaking warmth later in the week.

Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for the City of Toronto, Peel Region and Halton Region, with the overnight and early morning temperatures marking the coolest point of fall up to this point.

CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says the frosty conditions will be short-lived.

“It is a cool frosty start to Monday, you may have give yourself extra time to scrape that frost of your windshield,” she says. “But this is just a brief cool down for us.”

Things will heat up rather quickly Monday to reach a guaranteed high of 13 C, with mainly sunny skies. Then the real warmup begins with daytime highs from Tuesday to Friday expected to hover around 20 C.

Taylor says it’s even possible we could see a record high on Friday. The current record-high on Oct. 27 in Toronto was 22.7 C set in 2000.

Toronto Pearson hit 0 C at 3 a.m., and Mississauga and Milton were sitting at 1 C as of 5:30 a.m. It was even cooler in areas north of the city with temperatures in Muskoka dipping down to -4 C.

The average first frost day for Toronto is Oct. 16.

Click here for Toronto’s current conditions and the extended forecast.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

E-bike catches fire at Yorkville apartment, sending 2 to hospital
E-bike catches fire at Yorkville apartment, sending 2 to hospital

Two people were sent to hospital after an e-bike caught fire at an apartment in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon. Police and fire crews responded to a call around 4:30 pm for a...

updated

1h ago

Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery in Etobicoke
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery in Etobicoke

The Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery memorial service comes as work continues on identifying Indigenous graves at the Toronto site.

11h ago

1 woman dead in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
1 woman dead in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

One woman is dead following a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around 9:30 a.m. for a three-vehicle...

17h ago

Financial institution robbed, weapons displayed in Mississauga
Financial institution robbed, weapons displayed in Mississauga

A financial institution was robbed and an unknown amount of currency was taken during a robbery in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon. Just after 3:00 p.m. a robbery occurred at a financial institution...

13h ago

Top Stories

E-bike catches fire at Yorkville apartment, sending 2 to hospital
E-bike catches fire at Yorkville apartment, sending 2 to hospital

Two people were sent to hospital after an e-bike caught fire at an apartment in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon. Police and fire crews responded to a call around 4:30 pm for a...

updated

1h ago

Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery in Etobicoke
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery in Etobicoke

The Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery memorial service comes as work continues on identifying Indigenous graves at the Toronto site.

11h ago

1 woman dead in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
1 woman dead in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

One woman is dead following a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around 9:30 a.m. for a three-vehicle...

17h ago

Financial institution robbed, weapons displayed in Mississauga
Financial institution robbed, weapons displayed in Mississauga

A financial institution was robbed and an unknown amount of currency was taken during a robbery in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon. Just after 3:00 p.m. a robbery occurred at a financial institution...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery

Dozens of people attended a memorial service at the Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery as work continues on identifying all Indigenous people buried at the Etobicoke site. Nick Westoll reports.

12h ago

2:43
A massive pro-Palestine demonstration held in Toronto
A massive pro-Palestine demonstration held in Toronto

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters rallied in Toronto in solidarity with civilians in Gaza. As our Jazan Grewal reports, many of the protestors urged the federal government to call for a ceasefire.

20h ago

2:16
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools

Hundreds gather outside Queen’s Park for competing protests over the ongoing debate on sexuality and gender identity and how it is taught in schools. Afua Baah has the details

2:47
Canada's greatest soccer player announces retirement
Canada's greatest soccer player announces retirement

Iconic Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair announced she will retired from international play at the end of the year. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn looks at Sinclair's impact on and off the pitch.
2:04
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?

A viral TikTok video purporting to show a bedbug on the TTC has caused an online stir, but is there cause for concern? Erica Natividad with why experts say there's no need to be paranoid.
More Videos