Via Rail CEO calls for rail passenger bill of rights

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 23, 2023 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 23, 2023 4:12 am.

MONTREAL — The head of Via Rail says the federal government should consider a passenger bill of rights comparable to the one now in place for air travellers.

In an interview, CEO Mario Péloquin says the federal government should move toward a charter that would ensure train passengers receive compensation for long delays.

If the reason for the disruption stems from one of Canada’s two main freight railways — whose tracks Via runs on — he says they would be the ones to pay up, further incentivizing smooth operations along the line.

Péloquin, who stepped into the top job at Via in June, is also calling for rules that would give the Crown corporation’s trains formal right of way over freight trains, a privilege Amtrak passenger cars enjoy in the U.S.

Former transport minister Omar Alghabra said over the summer he was looking into measures to improve travellers’ experience amid Via’s shaky performance, including through a bill of rights.

In the quarter ended June 30, Via saw 62 per cent of its trains arrive on time, an improvement from 53 per cent a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Frost advisory issued for Toronto and GTA
Frost advisory issued for Toronto and GTA

A frost advisory has been issued for Toronto and the GTHA. Environment and Climate Change Canada says patchy frost is expected Sunday night into Monday morning as temperatures approach the freezing...

16h ago

Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery in Etobicoke
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery in Etobicoke

The Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery memorial service comes as work continues on identifying Indigenous graves at the Toronto site.

9h ago

1 woman dead in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
1 woman dead in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

One woman is dead following a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around 9:30 a.m. for a three-vehicle...

15h ago

Financial institution robbed, weapons displayed in Mississauga
Financial institution robbed, weapons displayed in Mississauga

A financial institution was robbed and an unknown amount of currency was taken during a robbery in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon. Just after 3:00 p.m. a robbery occurred at a financial institution...

11h ago

Top Stories

Frost advisory issued for Toronto and GTA
Frost advisory issued for Toronto and GTA

A frost advisory has been issued for Toronto and the GTHA. Environment and Climate Change Canada says patchy frost is expected Sunday night into Monday morning as temperatures approach the freezing...

16h ago

Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery in Etobicoke
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery in Etobicoke

The Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery memorial service comes as work continues on identifying Indigenous graves at the Toronto site.

9h ago

1 woman dead in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
1 woman dead in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

One woman is dead following a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around 9:30 a.m. for a three-vehicle...

15h ago

Financial institution robbed, weapons displayed in Mississauga
Financial institution robbed, weapons displayed in Mississauga

A financial institution was robbed and an unknown amount of currency was taken during a robbery in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon. Just after 3:00 p.m. a robbery occurred at a financial institution...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery
Memorial service held at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery

Dozens of people attended a memorial service at the Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery as work continues on identifying all Indigenous people buried at the Etobicoke site. Nick Westoll reports.

10h ago

2:43
A massive pro-Palestine demonstration held in Toronto
A massive pro-Palestine demonstration held in Toronto

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters rallied in Toronto in solidarity with civilians in Gaza. As our Jazan Grewal reports, many of the protestors urged the federal government to call for a ceasefire.

18h ago

2:16
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools
Duelling demonstrations in Toronto over gender ideology in schools

Hundreds gather outside Queen’s Park for competing protests over the ongoing debate on sexuality and gender identity and how it is taught in schools. Afua Baah has the details

2:47
Canada's greatest soccer player announces retirement
Canada's greatest soccer player announces retirement

Iconic Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair announced she will retired from international play at the end of the year. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn looks at Sinclair's impact on and off the pitch.
2:04
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?
Should Torontonians be worried about a surge in bedbugs?

A viral TikTok video purporting to show a bedbug on the TTC has caused an online stir, but is there cause for concern? Erica Natividad with why experts say there's no need to be paranoid.
More Videos