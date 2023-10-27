Activists slam Malaysia’s solidarity program for Palestinians after children seen toting toy guns

By The Associated Press

Posted October 27, 2023 7:02 am.

Last Updated October 27, 2023 7:12 am.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian activists on Friday slammed the government’s plan for a weeklong program in schools nationwide to support the Palestinian cause after pictures of teachers and students toting toy guns went viral on social media.

The Education Ministry has said the Palestine Solidarity Week program starting Monday is aimed at teaching students about humanitarian values such as empathy and concern toward the suffering experienced by others regardless of race or religion. It said it is aligned with the government’s stance to defend the rights and freedom of the Palestinian people.

But pictures posted on social media showing primary school students and teachers brandishing firearms sparked a backlash, Some students also used the Palestinian keffiyeh scarf to wrap around their heads like militants.

“Are we training jihadis now in our schools? What’s with the weapons and all?…this is sick,” lawyer and activist Siti Kasim wrote on Facebook. Other civil society groups and many parents have also protested the program, saying that schoolchildren should be kept away from the international conflict that is religiously divisive and complicated.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told local media on Friday that the government will not force any schools to participate in the program and will tighten controls on it. “We encourage schools to do this but … we have to control it so it doesn’t become a problem,” he was quoted as saying.

Education ministry officials could not be immediately reached for comments. A circular to schools and educational institutions said the program is peaceful, without any aggressive or extreme elements. Among programs during the week are video shows, a donation drive for the Palestinians, poster and song competitions and prayers involving Muslim students.

Predominantly Muslim Malaysia is a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause and doesn’t have diplomatic ties with Israel. Anwar has refused to bow to Western pressure for him to cut ties with Hamas.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Kitten dies after woman used it to beat partner in domestic dispute: Kingston police
Kitten dies after woman used it to beat partner in domestic dispute: Kingston police

Kingston police have charged a 57-year-old woman after she allegedly struck her partner multiple times with a kitten before throwing it at him, killing the small animal in the process. Officers were...

3h ago

Photos released of men wanted for threatening high school students with knife
Photos released of men wanted for threatening high school students with knife

Toronto police have released photos of two men wanted after the pair allegedly threatened a group of high school students with a knife. Authorities say it happened on October 18 at around 12:45 p.m....

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Halloween events continue, Nick Nurse is back
Weekend need-to-know: Halloween events continue, Nick Nurse is back

Celebrate Halloween across the GTA this weekend with several haunting events to get you into the spirit. You can check out a rarely-open TTC subway station or catch some Toronto Raptors action at Scotiabank...

6h ago

Woman allegedly assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident
Woman allegedly assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident

A woman has been arrested for an alleged assault in connection with a suspected hate-motivated incident. Police say they received a call for an assault in the Bay and Richmond streets area on Oct. 25...

29m ago

Top Stories

Kitten dies after woman used it to beat partner in domestic dispute: Kingston police
Kitten dies after woman used it to beat partner in domestic dispute: Kingston police

Kingston police have charged a 57-year-old woman after she allegedly struck her partner multiple times with a kitten before throwing it at him, killing the small animal in the process. Officers were...

3h ago

Photos released of men wanted for threatening high school students with knife
Photos released of men wanted for threatening high school students with knife

Toronto police have released photos of two men wanted after the pair allegedly threatened a group of high school students with a knife. Authorities say it happened on October 18 at around 12:45 p.m....

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Halloween events continue, Nick Nurse is back
Weekend need-to-know: Halloween events continue, Nick Nurse is back

Celebrate Halloween across the GTA this weekend with several haunting events to get you into the spirit. You can check out a rarely-open TTC subway station or catch some Toronto Raptors action at Scotiabank...

6h ago

Woman allegedly assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident
Woman allegedly assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident

A woman has been arrested for an alleged assault in connection with a suspected hate-motivated incident. Police say they received a call for an assault in the Bay and Richmond streets area on Oct. 25...

29m ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Youth charity calls for modernized sex education curriculum
Youth charity calls for modernized sex education curriculum

Youth charity LetsStopAIDS is calling for changes the sex education curriculum after 63% of students say it severely lacking in practical knowledge and skills that can be used in real life. Brandon Rowe reports.

18h ago

2:16
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP

Increasing dissent within the NDP after the removal of MPP Sarah Jama from the party. Richard Southern on why some NDP riding associations are calling on leader Marit Stiles to resign immediately.

19h ago

2:11
Teenager stabbed near midtown school
Teenager stabbed near midtown school

Police are investigating after a 17-year old boy was stabbed near Oakwood Collegiate Institute on Thursday afternoon. David Zura has more from investigators and students.

19h ago

2:16
Waterfront East LRT plans could be without Union Station tunnel design
Waterfront East LRT plans could be without Union Station tunnel design

The city's financial pressures may slow down designs for the Waterfront East LRT. Staff are suggesting the Union Station loop be put on hold while requesting $63 million to further the rest. Mark McAllister reports.

20h ago

2:10
Students at some Toronto schools hold pro-Palestine walkouts
Students at some Toronto schools hold pro-Palestine walkouts

Students at some Toronto schools ditched class Thursday to show solidarity with Palestinian civilians. As Tina Yazdani reports, some Jewish community members say their chants and slogans could be considered harmful.

20h ago

More Videos