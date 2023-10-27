Best Buy recalls nearly 1 million pressure cookers after reports of 17 burn injuries

This photo provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Insignia 6-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker. Best Buy, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, is recalling nearly 1 million pressure cookers and separate inner pots due to a defect that can cause hot foods to spew out, posing burn hazards. The cookers, sold under the brand Insignia, have incorrect volume markings on their inner pots — which can cause consumers to overfill them. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 27, 2023 1:38 pm.

Last Updated October 27, 2023 3:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy is recalling nearly 1 million pressure cookers and separate inner pots due to a defect that can cause hot foods to spew out, posing burn hazards.

The recalled pressure cookers, sold under the brand Insignia, have incorrect volume markings on their inner pots that can cause consumers to overfill them. As a result, hot food and liquids can be ejected from the device when it’s vented or opened, according to a Thursday notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

To date, Best Buy has received 31 incident reports of the cookers’ contents being expelled under pressure, including 17 reports of burn injuries — some of which were second-degree and severe burns.

The 930,000 Insignia Multi-Function Pressure Cookers and inner pots — which were sold separately as replacements — under recall were sold at Best Buy stores nationwide, as well as online on Best Buy’s website and Amazon from October 2017 through June of this year.

Consumers can identify the recalled pressure cookers and inner pots, with six- and eight-quart capacity, by their model numbers. The name Insignia appears on the front of each unit and on its permanent label.

Those owning the recalled devices should stop using them immediately, the CPSC said. Consumers can contact Best Buy for a free replacement of the inner pot and floating locking valve.

Best Buy, which is based in Richfield, Minnesota, will not provide refunds or replacements for pressure cookers returned in stores, according to a notice on the company’s website. To receive a replacement kit, impacted consumers must register online. Only consumers who own the recalled pressure cooker — not just the inner pot — are eligible.

“Nothing is more important to us than our customers’ safety,” Best Buy said Friday, adding that the company is also contacting customers who purchased the now-recalled products directly.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Israeli air and ground strikes intensify in Gaza; internet collapse cuts territory off from outside
Israeli air and ground strikes intensify in Gaza; internet collapse cuts territory off from outside

Palestinian telecom provider Paltel says internet service in Gaza Strip has been cut off by Israeli bombardment.

updated

23m ago

Woman allegedly assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident
Woman allegedly assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident

A woman has been arrested for an alleged assault in connection with a suspected hate-motivated incident. Police say on Oct. 25 a woman spotted the suspect removing posters in support of Israel from...

30m ago

Kitten dies after woman used it to beat partner in domestic dispute: Kingston police
Kitten dies after woman used it to beat partner in domestic dispute: Kingston police

Kingston police have charged a 57-year-old woman after she allegedly struck her partner multiple times with a kitten before throwing it at him, killing the small animal in the process. Officers were...

5h ago

Photos released of men wanted for threatening high school students with knife
Photos released of men wanted for threatening high school students with knife

Toronto police have released photos of two men wanted after the pair allegedly threatened a group of high school students with a knife. Authorities say it happened on October 18 at around 12:45 p.m....

4h ago

Top Stories

Israeli air and ground strikes intensify in Gaza; internet collapse cuts territory off from outside
Israeli air and ground strikes intensify in Gaza; internet collapse cuts territory off from outside

Palestinian telecom provider Paltel says internet service in Gaza Strip has been cut off by Israeli bombardment.

updated

23m ago

Woman allegedly assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident
Woman allegedly assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident

A woman has been arrested for an alleged assault in connection with a suspected hate-motivated incident. Police say on Oct. 25 a woman spotted the suspect removing posters in support of Israel from...

30m ago

Kitten dies after woman used it to beat partner in domestic dispute: Kingston police
Kitten dies after woman used it to beat partner in domestic dispute: Kingston police

Kingston police have charged a 57-year-old woman after she allegedly struck her partner multiple times with a kitten before throwing it at him, killing the small animal in the process. Officers were...

5h ago

Photos released of men wanted for threatening high school students with knife
Photos released of men wanted for threatening high school students with knife

Toronto police have released photos of two men wanted after the pair allegedly threatened a group of high school students with a knife. Authorities say it happened on October 18 at around 12:45 p.m....

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Youth charity calls for modernized sex education curriculum
Youth charity calls for modernized sex education curriculum

Youth charity LetsStopAIDS is calling for changes the sex education curriculum after 63% of students say it severely lacking in practical knowledge and skills that can be used in real life. Brandon Rowe reports.

20h ago

2:16
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP

Increasing dissent within the NDP after the removal of MPP Sarah Jama from the party. Richard Southern on why some NDP riding associations are calling on leader Marit Stiles to resign immediately.

21h ago

2:11
Teenager stabbed near midtown school
Teenager stabbed near midtown school

Police are investigating after a 17-year old boy was stabbed near Oakwood Collegiate Institute on Thursday afternoon. David Zura has more from investigators and students.

21h ago

2:16
Waterfront East LRT plans could be without Union Station tunnel design
Waterfront East LRT plans could be without Union Station tunnel design

The city's financial pressures may slow down designs for the Waterfront East LRT. Staff are suggesting the Union Station loop be put on hold while requesting $63 million to further the rest. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

2:10
Students at some Toronto schools hold pro-Palestine walkouts
Students at some Toronto schools hold pro-Palestine walkouts

Students at some Toronto schools ditched class Thursday to show solidarity with Palestinian civilians. As Tina Yazdani reports, some Jewish community members say their chants and slogans could be considered harmful.

22h ago

More Videos