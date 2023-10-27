COVID-19 treatments to enter the market with a hefty price tag

FILE - Doses of the anti-viral drug Paxlovid are displayed in New York, Aug. 1, 2022. The COVID-19 treatments millions of have taken for free from the federal government will enter the private market next week with a hefty price tag. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is setting the price for a five-day treatment of Paxlovid at $1,390, but Americans can still access the pills at no cost, for now. Millions of free, taxpayer-funded courses of the pills will remain at pharmacies, hospitals and doctor’s offices across the country, U.S. Health and Human Services officials said Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Stephanie Nano, File)

By Amanda Seitz, The Associated Press

Posted October 27, 2023 3:04 pm.

Last Updated October 27, 2023 3:13 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The COVID-19 treatments millions of Americans have taken for free from the federal government will enter the private market next week with a hefty price tag.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is setting the price for a five-day treatment of Paxlovid at $1,390, but Americans can still access the pills at no cost — for now. The less commonly used COVID-19 treatment Lagevrio, manufactured by Merck, also will hit the market next week.

Millions of free, taxpayer-funded courses of the pills will remain at pharmacies, hospitals and doctor’s offices across the country, U.S. Health and Human Services officials said Friday. People on private insurance may start to notice copays for the treatments once their pharmacy or doctor’s office runs out of the COVID-19 treatments they received from the government.

The U.S. government initially inked a deal with Pfizer to pay more than $5 billion for 10 million courses of Paxlovid in 2021.

Under a new agreement, reached last month between Pfizer and the federal government, people on Medicaid, Medicare or those who are without medical insurance will not pay any out-of-pocket costs for the treatment through the end of next year. Pfizer will also offer copay assistance for the treatment through 2028. The Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Defense and Indian Health Service will still be able to access Paxlovid the government has on hand. The government will also get 1 million treatment courses to keep in its stockpile.

Suppliers to pharmacies, doctor’s offices and hospitals can begin ordering the treatments from the drug companies starting next week.

“Pfizer is committed to a smooth commercial transition and is working collaboratively with the U.S. government and health care stakeholders to ensure broad and equitable access to this important medicine for all eligible patients,” the company said in an emailed statement to The Associated Press.

Paxlovid has been used to treat COVID-19 since 2021, but the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval earlier this year for it to be used on adults with coronavirus who face high risks of hospitalization or death. That group typically includes older adults and those with medical conditions like diabetes, asthma and obesity.

Full-year revenue for Paxlovid and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, is expected to be approximately $12.5 billion.

Merck has not confirmed a list price yet for its Lagevrio treatment but said in a statement to AP that it will also offer the treatment free to patients “who, without assistance, could not otherwise afford the product.”

Associated Press reporter Tom Murphy in Indianapolis contributed to this report.

Amanda Seitz, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Israeli air and ground strikes intensify in Gaza; internet collapse cuts territory off from outside
Israeli air and ground strikes intensify in Gaza; internet collapse cuts territory off from outside

Palestinian telecom provider Paltel says internet service in Gaza Strip has been cut off by Israeli bombardment.

updated

45m ago

Woman allegedly assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident
Woman allegedly assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident

A woman has been arrested for an alleged assault in connection with a suspected hate-motivated incident. Police say on Oct. 25 a woman spotted the suspect removing posters in support of Israel from...

52m ago

Kitten dies after woman used it to beat partner in domestic dispute: Kingston police
Kitten dies after woman used it to beat partner in domestic dispute: Kingston police

Kingston police have charged a 57-year-old woman after she allegedly struck her partner multiple times with a kitten before throwing it at him, killing the small animal in the process. Officers were...

5h ago

Photos released of men wanted for threatening high school students with knife
Photos released of men wanted for threatening high school students with knife

Toronto police have released photos of two men wanted after the pair allegedly threatened a group of high school students with a knife. Authorities say it happened on October 18 at around 12:45 p.m....

5h ago

Top Stories

Israeli air and ground strikes intensify in Gaza; internet collapse cuts territory off from outside
Israeli air and ground strikes intensify in Gaza; internet collapse cuts territory off from outside

Palestinian telecom provider Paltel says internet service in Gaza Strip has been cut off by Israeli bombardment.

updated

45m ago

Woman allegedly assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident
Woman allegedly assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident

A woman has been arrested for an alleged assault in connection with a suspected hate-motivated incident. Police say on Oct. 25 a woman spotted the suspect removing posters in support of Israel from...

52m ago

Kitten dies after woman used it to beat partner in domestic dispute: Kingston police
Kitten dies after woman used it to beat partner in domestic dispute: Kingston police

Kingston police have charged a 57-year-old woman after she allegedly struck her partner multiple times with a kitten before throwing it at him, killing the small animal in the process. Officers were...

5h ago

Photos released of men wanted for threatening high school students with knife
Photos released of men wanted for threatening high school students with knife

Toronto police have released photos of two men wanted after the pair allegedly threatened a group of high school students with a knife. Authorities say it happened on October 18 at around 12:45 p.m....

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Youth charity calls for modernized sex education curriculum
Youth charity calls for modernized sex education curriculum

Youth charity LetsStopAIDS is calling for changes the sex education curriculum after 63% of students say it severely lacking in practical knowledge and skills that can be used in real life. Brandon Rowe reports.

21h ago

2:16
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP

Increasing dissent within the NDP after the removal of MPP Sarah Jama from the party. Richard Southern on why some NDP riding associations are calling on leader Marit Stiles to resign immediately.

22h ago

2:11
Teenager stabbed near midtown school
Teenager stabbed near midtown school

Police are investigating after a 17-year old boy was stabbed near Oakwood Collegiate Institute on Thursday afternoon. David Zura has more from investigators and students.

22h ago

2:16
Waterfront East LRT plans could be without Union Station tunnel design
Waterfront East LRT plans could be without Union Station tunnel design

The city's financial pressures may slow down designs for the Waterfront East LRT. Staff are suggesting the Union Station loop be put on hold while requesting $63 million to further the rest. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

2:10
Students at some Toronto schools hold pro-Palestine walkouts
Students at some Toronto schools hold pro-Palestine walkouts

Students at some Toronto schools ditched class Thursday to show solidarity with Palestinian civilians. As Tina Yazdani reports, some Jewish community members say their chants and slogans could be considered harmful.

23h ago

More Videos