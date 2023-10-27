Canadians split down the middle on handing out Halloween candy, survey suggests

Trick or treat Halloween
A new poll suggests Canadians are roughly split down the middle when it comes to handing out Halloween candy this year. Photo: Nick Fewings.

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 27, 2023 5:08 am.

A new poll suggests Canadians are roughly split down the middle when it comes to handing out Halloween candy this year.

Forty-eight per cent of the 1,521 adults who completed the online Leger survey said they would be handing out candy, while 46 per cent said they would opt out and six per cent were undecided.

For those with kids in their household, the proportion of those dishing out treats jumps to 63 per cent.

But an even greater proportion of families with kids plan to take advantage of the night’s spoils.

Of the 350 respondents with kids old enough to go trick-or-treating, 79 per cent said they would do so.

The poll from Leger and The Canadian Press, which was conducted between Oct. 20 and 22, also indicates 71 per cent of Canadians expect to spend about the same amount of money on Halloween this year as last.

Roughly 15 per cent of respondents said they were cutting back on spending, while 11 per cent said they were throwing more cash at the holiday.

On average, the poll found, those who spend anything shell out an average of $64.20 for costumes, candy, decorations and other expenses related to Halloween — but for parents, the average is $115.80.

And do Canadians believe in the supernatural beings they might be dressing up as?

Leger says 45 per cent of respondents reported believing in angels, while 38 per cent said they believe in ghosts and the paranormal.

Thirty-five per cent said they believe some people have special powers such as speaking to the dead or seeing the future.

Five per cent said they believe in vampires, and four per cent said they believe in zombies.

Fifty-nine per cent of survey participants believe in at least one of those phenomena.

The polling industry’s professional body, the Canadian Research Insights Council, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

Top Stories

Kitten dies after woman used it to beat partner in domestic dispute: Kingston police
Kitten dies after woman used it to beat partner in domestic dispute: Kingston police

Kingston police have charged a 57-year-old woman after she allegedly struck her partner multiple times with a kitten before throwing it at him, killing the small animal in the process. Officers were...

3h ago

Photos released of men wanted for threatening high school students with knife
Photos released of men wanted for threatening high school students with knife

Toronto police have released photos of two men wanted after the pair allegedly threatened a group of high school students with a knife. Authorities say it happened on October 18 at around 12:45 p.m....

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Halloween events continue, Nick Nurse is back
Weekend need-to-know: Halloween events continue, Nick Nurse is back

Celebrate Halloween across the GTA this weekend with several haunting events to get you into the spirit. You can check out a rarely-open TTC subway station or catch some Toronto Raptors action at Scotiabank...

6h ago

Woman allegedly assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident
Woman allegedly assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident

A woman has been arrested for an alleged assault in connection with a suspected hate-motivated incident. Police say they received a call for an assault in the Bay and Richmond streets area on Oct. 25...

33m ago

