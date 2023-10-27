Hundreds arrested for shoplifting in latest Vancouver police blitz

A police crackdown on violent and chronic shoplifters in Vancouver has ended with 258 arrests and the recovery of almost $57,000 in stolen goods. Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 27, 2023 3:50 pm.

Last Updated October 27, 2023 3:56 pm.

VANCOUVER — Retailers across Canada are concerned about an uptick in violence as a “tsunami” of retail theft plagues businesses that threatens the safety of employees and customers, says the general manager for loss prevention at London Drugs. 

Tony Hunt told a news conference Friday at Vancouver police headquarters that most retailers have seen at least a 20 per cent increase in retail theft in recent years, so he is grateful city police are cracking down on the problem. 

“Our primary concern as employers is the abuse of front line employees with aggressive and violent behaviours with increasing frequency and intensity,” he said. “This isn’t a Vancouver problem. We’re hearing across the province, across the country, employees and customers are afraid and this is simply not OK.”

This comes as Vancouver police reported on its latest shoplifting crackdown on Friday with 258 arrests, along with the recovery of almost $57,000 in stolen goods and the seizure of 26 weapons.

Vancouver Staff Sgt. Mario Mastropieri said the arrests were made during a 16-day operation in September, which was co-ordinated with other Lower Mainland police departments, resulting in another 82 arrests in Delta, Langley, Richmond and Burnaby. 

“As a result of this project, violent shoplifting decreased citywide by 22 per cent during the duration of the project,” he told the news conference.

“While we’re pleased with the results, there’s still work that needs to be done. We will continue to proactively target chronic shoplifters and violent thieves until everybody feels safe again.”

Mastropieri agreed that Vancouver isn’t alone in dealing with rampant theft, and other North American cities have seen some major retailers shut down because of violent shoplifting. Police are determined not to let that happen in Vancouver, he said.

He noted that shoplifting may happen due to poverty, mental health or addiction issues, but that there is also an “organized crime aspect” to the growing losses. 

“A lot of the items being stolen end up on certain marketplaces or (are) even shipped across the country. So, we’re seeing that trend,” he said. “We can’t speculate on where exactly they end up from there.”

Hunt said employers are spending millions on security measures, but not all businesses can afford to take those steps.

“No one entity can stand alone and achieve community safety,” he told the news conference. “People should not have to face violence and abuse at work.”

He said retailers rely on police, courts and social support systems to make it safe to work in communities.

“We in the retail community appreciate the work of the Vancouver Police and other police partners to focus attention and resources on prolific retail theft, and the abuse and violence, which is so concerning to us and to our employees,” he said.

The latest arrests are in addition to a police blitz last spring where 355 people were arrested for shoplifting.

U.S. retail giant Target announced last month that it was closing nine stores in four states where theft and organized retail crime have threatened the safety of its customers and workers. 

The stores that closed this month are in the San Francisco Bay area, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and New York City. 

— With files from Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Israeli air and ground strikes intensify in Gaza; internet collapse cuts territory off from outside
Israeli air and ground strikes intensify in Gaza; internet collapse cuts territory off from outside

Palestinian telecom provider Paltel says internet service in Gaza Strip has been cut off by Israeli bombardment.

updated

48m ago

Woman allegedly assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident
Woman allegedly assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident

A woman has been arrested for an alleged assault in connection with a suspected hate-motivated incident. Police say on Oct. 25 a woman spotted the suspect removing posters in support of Israel from...

55m ago

Kitten dies after woman used it to beat partner in domestic dispute: Kingston police
Kitten dies after woman used it to beat partner in domestic dispute: Kingston police

Kingston police have charged a 57-year-old woman after she allegedly struck her partner multiple times with a kitten before throwing it at him, killing the small animal in the process. Officers were...

5h ago

Photos released of men wanted for threatening high school students with knife
Photos released of men wanted for threatening high school students with knife

Toronto police have released photos of two men wanted after the pair allegedly threatened a group of high school students with a knife. Authorities say it happened on October 18 at around 12:45 p.m....

5h ago

Top Stories

Israeli air and ground strikes intensify in Gaza; internet collapse cuts territory off from outside
Israeli air and ground strikes intensify in Gaza; internet collapse cuts territory off from outside

Palestinian telecom provider Paltel says internet service in Gaza Strip has been cut off by Israeli bombardment.

updated

48m ago

Woman allegedly assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident
Woman allegedly assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident

A woman has been arrested for an alleged assault in connection with a suspected hate-motivated incident. Police say on Oct. 25 a woman spotted the suspect removing posters in support of Israel from...

55m ago

Kitten dies after woman used it to beat partner in domestic dispute: Kingston police
Kitten dies after woman used it to beat partner in domestic dispute: Kingston police

Kingston police have charged a 57-year-old woman after she allegedly struck her partner multiple times with a kitten before throwing it at him, killing the small animal in the process. Officers were...

5h ago

Photos released of men wanted for threatening high school students with knife
Photos released of men wanted for threatening high school students with knife

Toronto police have released photos of two men wanted after the pair allegedly threatened a group of high school students with a knife. Authorities say it happened on October 18 at around 12:45 p.m....

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Youth charity calls for modernized sex education curriculum
Youth charity calls for modernized sex education curriculum

Youth charity LetsStopAIDS is calling for changes the sex education curriculum after 63% of students say it severely lacking in practical knowledge and skills that can be used in real life. Brandon Rowe reports.

21h ago

2:16
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP

Increasing dissent within the NDP after the removal of MPP Sarah Jama from the party. Richard Southern on why some NDP riding associations are calling on leader Marit Stiles to resign immediately.

22h ago

2:11
Teenager stabbed near midtown school
Teenager stabbed near midtown school

Police are investigating after a 17-year old boy was stabbed near Oakwood Collegiate Institute on Thursday afternoon. David Zura has more from investigators and students.

22h ago

2:16
Waterfront East LRT plans could be without Union Station tunnel design
Waterfront East LRT plans could be without Union Station tunnel design

The city's financial pressures may slow down designs for the Waterfront East LRT. Staff are suggesting the Union Station loop be put on hold while requesting $63 million to further the rest. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

2:10
Students at some Toronto schools hold pro-Palestine walkouts
Students at some Toronto schools hold pro-Palestine walkouts

Students at some Toronto schools ditched class Thursday to show solidarity with Palestinian civilians. As Tina Yazdani reports, some Jewish community members say their chants and slogans could be considered harmful.

23h ago

More Videos