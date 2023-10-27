‘I can’t breathe:’ Report says Quebec hockey player forced to mimic George Floyd

Quebec Sports Minister Isabelle Charest says she's shocked by a report of an incident where a Black teenage hockey player in Western Quebec had a teammate put his knee on his neck during the 2021-22 season. The Hockey Quebec logo is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 27, 2023 2:37 pm.

Last Updated October 27, 2023 2:42 pm.

GATINEAU, Que. — Quebec Sports Minister Isabelle Charest says she was “deeply shocked” by a report that a young Black hockey player in the province was made to say, “I can’t breathe,” as a teammate knelt on his neck.

The racist incident drew on the words uttered by George Floyd, a Black man who died while a white police officer in Minneapolis pressed a knee to his neck in May 2020, sparking protests around the world.

According to a report in Gatineau, Que., daily Le Droit, a teammate placed his knee on the back of the Black teenager’s neck for about 15 seconds, only releasing him after he spoke the words.

The newspaper obtained a report commissioned by Hockey Quebec that outlined the incident — just one of several during the 2021-22 season involving the under-15 AAA team on which the Black child played.

The independent report dated last December found at least 14 “racist gestures and remarks” involving six players from the Gatineau team, targeting two racialized youth.

The newspaper says the victims ultimately left the team after the events, and the players who made the gestures were suspended.

A separate report was critical of the way the matter was handled by team officials.

On Friday, Hockey Quebec, which had previously announced an investigation into the allegations of racism, said the report is confidential and declined to provide a copy or comment further on the matter.

Charest called the players’ behaviour “completely unacceptable” in a comment Friday on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

“Deeply shocked by what I read,” she said. “Such actions should not be tolerated in a hockey locker room or anywhere else. We work hard to provide our athletes with a healthy and safe environment.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Israeli air and ground strikes intensify in Gaza; internet collapse cuts territory off from outside
Israeli air and ground strikes intensify in Gaza; internet collapse cuts territory off from outside

Palestinian telecom provider Paltel says internet service in Gaza Strip has been cut off by Israeli bombardment.

updated

45m ago

Woman allegedly assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident
Woman allegedly assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident

A woman has been arrested for an alleged assault in connection with a suspected hate-motivated incident. Police say on Oct. 25 a woman spotted the suspect removing posters in support of Israel from...

52m ago

Kitten dies after woman used it to beat partner in domestic dispute: Kingston police
Kitten dies after woman used it to beat partner in domestic dispute: Kingston police

Kingston police have charged a 57-year-old woman after she allegedly struck her partner multiple times with a kitten before throwing it at him, killing the small animal in the process. Officers were...

5h ago

Photos released of men wanted for threatening high school students with knife
Photos released of men wanted for threatening high school students with knife

Toronto police have released photos of two men wanted after the pair allegedly threatened a group of high school students with a knife. Authorities say it happened on October 18 at around 12:45 p.m....

5h ago

Top Stories

Israeli air and ground strikes intensify in Gaza; internet collapse cuts territory off from outside
Israeli air and ground strikes intensify in Gaza; internet collapse cuts territory off from outside

Palestinian telecom provider Paltel says internet service in Gaza Strip has been cut off by Israeli bombardment.

updated

45m ago

Woman allegedly assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident
Woman allegedly assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident

A woman has been arrested for an alleged assault in connection with a suspected hate-motivated incident. Police say on Oct. 25 a woman spotted the suspect removing posters in support of Israel from...

52m ago

Kitten dies after woman used it to beat partner in domestic dispute: Kingston police
Kitten dies after woman used it to beat partner in domestic dispute: Kingston police

Kingston police have charged a 57-year-old woman after she allegedly struck her partner multiple times with a kitten before throwing it at him, killing the small animal in the process. Officers were...

5h ago

Photos released of men wanted for threatening high school students with knife
Photos released of men wanted for threatening high school students with knife

Toronto police have released photos of two men wanted after the pair allegedly threatened a group of high school students with a knife. Authorities say it happened on October 18 at around 12:45 p.m....

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Youth charity calls for modernized sex education curriculum
Youth charity calls for modernized sex education curriculum

Youth charity LetsStopAIDS is calling for changes the sex education curriculum after 63% of students say it severely lacking in practical knowledge and skills that can be used in real life. Brandon Rowe reports.

21h ago

2:16
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP

Increasing dissent within the NDP after the removal of MPP Sarah Jama from the party. Richard Southern on why some NDP riding associations are calling on leader Marit Stiles to resign immediately.

22h ago

2:11
Teenager stabbed near midtown school
Teenager stabbed near midtown school

Police are investigating after a 17-year old boy was stabbed near Oakwood Collegiate Institute on Thursday afternoon. David Zura has more from investigators and students.

22h ago

2:16
Waterfront East LRT plans could be without Union Station tunnel design
Waterfront East LRT plans could be without Union Station tunnel design

The city's financial pressures may slow down designs for the Waterfront East LRT. Staff are suggesting the Union Station loop be put on hold while requesting $63 million to further the rest. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

2:10
Students at some Toronto schools hold pro-Palestine walkouts
Students at some Toronto schools hold pro-Palestine walkouts

Students at some Toronto schools ditched class Thursday to show solidarity with Palestinian civilians. As Tina Yazdani reports, some Jewish community members say their chants and slogans could be considered harmful.

23h ago

More Videos