Man, 82, charged in historical sex assaults in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have charged an 82-year-old man in connection to numerous alleged sex assaults in Oshawa dating back to the 1960s.

Frank Negeman, of Oshawa, is facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under the age of 14, assault, and gross indecency.

His arrest comes after an alleged victim from the mid-1980s came forward in September 2023, identifying him as the suspect.

“Through investigation, officers have been able to identify additional victims and the investigation revealed additional reports of sexual assaults that occurred between the years of 1967 and 1991,” investigators said in a release.

Police say Negeman was living in a private residence that functioned as a daycare in the Waverly Street South and Cartier Avenue area of Oshawa.

“It’s important to note that the daycare previously operated from this residence and it is believed that they ceased its operations earlier this year,” police added. “As of right now, we do not have any victims who attended the daycare.”

Editor’s note: Police have corrected information used in this story, specifically that the accused is a resident of Oshawa, not Whitby, and that the offence did not take place at the daycare as previously stated.