Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 27, 2023 5:26 pm.

Last Updated October 27, 2023 5:42 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (18,737.39, down 137.92 points):

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX:CJR.B). Media. Down 23 cents, or 25.28 per cent, to 68 cents on 7.2 million shares. 

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down $1.74, or 1.58 per cent, to $108.47 on 6.8 million shares. 

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up two cents, or 0.33 per cent, to $6.03 on 5.4 million shares. 

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 11 cents, or 0.24 per cent, to $45.06 on 5.3 million shares. 

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down $1.25, or 1.62 per cent, to $76.16 on 5.2 million shares. 

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 27 cents, or 1.00 per cent, to $26.80 on 5.2 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX:CJR.B). Media. Down 23 cents, or 25.28 per cent, to 68 cents. Corus Entertainment Inc. reported a net income attributable to shareholders of $50.4 million in its latest quarter, a turnaround from its net loss of $367.1 million in the fourth quarter of last year. Revenue totalled $338.8 million for the company’s fourth quarter, down slightly from $339.6 million a year earlier. But on an adjusted basis, Corus said it recorded a loss of four cents per share for the quarter, compared with a loss of eight cents per share in the same quarter last year. The company said overall revenue for the year decreased six per cent as a result of an 11 per cent decline in advertising revenue and a three per cent drop in subscriber revenue.

Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX:IMO). Energy. Down $1.56, or 1.92 per cent, to $79.74. Imperial Oil Ltd. said it earned $1.6 billion in the third quarter of 2023, down from $2.0 billion in the prior year’s quarter. The Calgary-based oil company said its profit worked out to $2.76 per share, compared with $3.24 per share in the same three-month period of 2022. Imperial reported upstream production in the third quarter of 423,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day on average. 

Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS). Utilities. Down 53 cents, or 0.96 per cent, to $54.99. Fortis Inc. reported a third-quarter profit of $394 million, up from $326 million a year earlier. The gas and power utility said the profit amounted to 81 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 68 cents per diluted share in the same period of 2022. Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.72 billion, up from $2.55 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto police prepared for numerous downtown protests this weekend
Toronto police prepared for numerous downtown protests this weekend

Toronto police say they will be well prepared to deal with the many demonstrations taking place this weekend in Toronto, warning that any behaviour that "crosses the line" will result in arrests. Deputy...

1h ago

Israeli air and ground strikes intensify in Gaza; internet collapse cuts territory off from outside
Israeli air and ground strikes intensify in Gaza; internet collapse cuts territory off from outside

Palestinian telecom provider Paltel says internet service in Gaza Strip has been cut off by Israeli bombardment.

1h ago

Woman allegedly assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident
Woman allegedly assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident

A woman has been arrested for an alleged assault in connection with a suspected hate-motivated incident. Police say on Oct. 25 a woman spotted the suspect removing posters in support of Israel from...

2h ago

UN rejects Canadian push to call out "deliberate cruelty" of Hamas attacks
UN rejects Canadian push to call out "deliberate cruelty" of Hamas attacks

A Canadian effort to formally call out Hamas for the "deliberate cruelty" of its deadly Oct. 7 attacks on Israel has gone down to defeat at the United Nations. Bob Rae, Canada's ambassador to the United...

31m ago

