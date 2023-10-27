Police seek man in sexual assault at TTC station

Toronto police cruiser
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted October 27, 2023 9:04 pm.

Last Updated October 27, 2023 9:08 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a TTC subway station earlier this month.

Police say a woman was in the elevator inside Don Mills Station around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 when a man approached her from behind and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The woman then walked toward the bus bay and the man followed her, once again allegedly sexually assaulting her. He then continued to follow her onto a bus and when she sat down, he stood in front of her and exposed himself before leaving the scene.

The man is described as male, Black, between 35 and 40 years of age, approximately five-foot-11 with a medium build, short black hair and a short black/grey beard. He was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, black shirt, black jeans and beige shoes.

