Prison officer union against needle exchange after B.C. inmate overdose death

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 27, 2023 9:59 pm.

Last Updated October 27, 2023 10:12 pm.

AGASSIZ, B.C. — The union representing prison officers says its members are concerned about the safety of staff and inmates over a needle exchange program proposed by the Correctional Service.

It says this comes after an inmate at the medium-security Mountain Institution in Agassiz, B.C., died Tuesday from what is believed to be a fentanyl overdose.

The union says the Correctional Service of Canada announced last month that a prison needle exchange program would be implemented at the medium-security prison.

John Randle, the regional president for the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers, says providing access to needles for inmates to inject their illegal drugs alone in their cells does nothing to curb or treat addictions, and the union is instead advocating for overdose prevention sites in prisons.

He says a needle exchange also poses a risk for officers, noting that two officers were exposed to fentanyl while responding to Tuesday’s overdose and one of them had to be given an overdose reversing drug.

The Correctional Service of Canada says in a statement that there are needle exchange programs in 10 Canadian prisons and it is committed to implementing the program across the country, while it also has two supervised consumption sites in Alberta and Nova Scotia.

It didn’t reply to a request for comment on a news release it sent on Friday, saying Kelly Michael Richet, an inmate from Mountain Institution, died Tuesday while in custody.

The release says Richet began serving a five-year sentence for manslaughter on March 23.

Randle confirmed in an interview that Richet was the man who died of an overdose on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said Corrections sent a news release about the death Oct. 20.

Top Stories

Maine mass killing suspect found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound
Maine mass killing suspect found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound

The man wanted in the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that killed 18 people and wounded 13 was found dead Friday, bringing an end to a search that put the entire state of Maine on edge for the...

0m ago

'Everything is on the table': Province considering uploading costs for Gardiner, DVP
'Everything is on the table': Province considering uploading costs for Gardiner, DVP

Hundreds of thousands of vehicles travel to and from - and through - the downtown core using the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway daily and it costs a lot of money to maintain those roadways. The...

1h ago

Police seek man in sexual assault at TTC station
Police seek man in sexual assault at TTC station

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a TTC subway station earlier this month. Police say a woman was in the elevator inside Don Mills Station...

1h ago

Toronto police prepared for numerous downtown protests this weekend
Toronto police prepared for numerous downtown protests this weekend

Toronto police say they will be well prepared to deal with the many demonstrations taking place this weekend in Toronto, warning that any behaviour that "crosses the line" will result in arrests. Deputy...

5h ago

