Probe finds ‘serious failings’ in way British politician Nigel Farage had his bank account closed

FILE - Nigel Farage speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. An independent probe has found “serious failings” in how NatWest Group’s private and exclusive Coutts Bank shut down the account of the right-wing British politician Nigel Farage, it was reported on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Law firm Travers Smith was appointed to conduct a review in the wake of Farage’s so-called “debanking” at NatWest-owned Coutts Bank, which has a well-established reputation of being the private bankers to members of Britain’s royal family and nobility. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Posted October 27, 2023 6:49 am.

Last Updated October 27, 2023 7:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — An independent probe on Friday found “serious failings” in how NatWest Group’s private and exclusive Coutts Bank shut down the account of the right-wing British politician Nigel Farage.

Law firm Travers Smith was appointed to conduct a review in the wake of Farage’s so-called “debanking” at Coutts Bank, which has a long-established reputation of being the private bankers to members of Britain’s royal family and nobility.

Farage, who was one of the most prominent politicians behind Britain’s departure from the European Union, claimed in July that his account was closed because of his political views. The ensuing furor led to the departures of the CEOs of both Coutts and NatWest.

The investigation by Travis Smith found failures in how NatWest treated confidential information and how it communicated with Farage. NatWest CEO Alison Rose was forced to quit after acknowledging that she had discussed Farage’s personal details with a journalist.

“She honestly, but incorrectly, believed that the client had publicly confirmed that he was a customer of Coutts,” the report said.

Overall, though, the report found that the decision to shut down Farage’s bank account was lawful, and predominately commercial.

“Coutts considered its relationship with Farage to be commercially unviable because it was significantly loss-making,” it said.

Farage criticised the review and said Travers Smith had taken “a very mealy-mouthed approach” to his debanking.

“The law firm argues that my political views ‘not aligning with those of the bank’ was not in itself a political decision,” he said. “This is laughable.”

NatWest chairman Howard Davies said the report sets out a number of “serious failings” in the treatment of Farage and apologized.

“His experience fell short of the standards that any customer should expect,” he said.

Britain’s financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, said the report “highlighted potential regulatory breaches and a number of areas for improvement.”

It added that it was looking further into how account closures and the handling of complaints might impact the wider fair treatment of customers.

The British government still owns a near-40% stake in NatWest after it was bailed out during the global financial crisis 15 years ago.

Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Kitten dies after woman used it to beat partner in domestic dispute: Kingston police
Kitten dies after woman used it to beat partner in domestic dispute: Kingston police

Kingston police have charged a 57-year-old woman after she allegedly struck her partner multiple times with a kitten before throwing it at him, killing the small animal in the process. Officers were...

3h ago

Photos released of men wanted for threatening high school students with knife
Photos released of men wanted for threatening high school students with knife

Toronto police have released photos of two men wanted after the pair allegedly threatened a group of high school students with a knife. Authorities say it happened on October 18 at around 12:45 p.m....

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Halloween events continue, Nick Nurse is back
Weekend need-to-know: Halloween events continue, Nick Nurse is back

Celebrate Halloween across the GTA this weekend with several haunting events to get you into the spirit. You can check out a rarely-open TTC subway station or catch some Toronto Raptors action at Scotiabank...

6h ago

Woman allegedly assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident
Woman allegedly assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident

A woman has been arrested for an alleged assault in connection with a suspected hate-motivated incident. Police say they received a call for an assault in the Bay and Richmond streets area on Oct. 25...

40m ago

Top Stories

Kitten dies after woman used it to beat partner in domestic dispute: Kingston police
Kitten dies after woman used it to beat partner in domestic dispute: Kingston police

Kingston police have charged a 57-year-old woman after she allegedly struck her partner multiple times with a kitten before throwing it at him, killing the small animal in the process. Officers were...

3h ago

Photos released of men wanted for threatening high school students with knife
Photos released of men wanted for threatening high school students with knife

Toronto police have released photos of two men wanted after the pair allegedly threatened a group of high school students with a knife. Authorities say it happened on October 18 at around 12:45 p.m....

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Halloween events continue, Nick Nurse is back
Weekend need-to-know: Halloween events continue, Nick Nurse is back

Celebrate Halloween across the GTA this weekend with several haunting events to get you into the spirit. You can check out a rarely-open TTC subway station or catch some Toronto Raptors action at Scotiabank...

6h ago

Woman allegedly assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident
Woman allegedly assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident

A woman has been arrested for an alleged assault in connection with a suspected hate-motivated incident. Police say they received a call for an assault in the Bay and Richmond streets area on Oct. 25...

40m ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Youth charity calls for modernized sex education curriculum
Youth charity calls for modernized sex education curriculum

Youth charity LetsStopAIDS is calling for changes the sex education curriculum after 63% of students say it severely lacking in practical knowledge and skills that can be used in real life. Brandon Rowe reports.

19h ago

2:16
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP

Increasing dissent within the NDP after the removal of MPP Sarah Jama from the party. Richard Southern on why some NDP riding associations are calling on leader Marit Stiles to resign immediately.

20h ago

2:11
Teenager stabbed near midtown school
Teenager stabbed near midtown school

Police are investigating after a 17-year old boy was stabbed near Oakwood Collegiate Institute on Thursday afternoon. David Zura has more from investigators and students.

20h ago

2:16
Waterfront East LRT plans could be without Union Station tunnel design
Waterfront East LRT plans could be without Union Station tunnel design

The city's financial pressures may slow down designs for the Waterfront East LRT. Staff are suggesting the Union Station loop be put on hold while requesting $63 million to further the rest. Mark McAllister reports.

20h ago

2:10
Students at some Toronto schools hold pro-Palestine walkouts
Students at some Toronto schools hold pro-Palestine walkouts

Students at some Toronto schools ditched class Thursday to show solidarity with Palestinian civilians. As Tina Yazdani reports, some Jewish community members say their chants and slogans could be considered harmful.

20h ago

More Videos