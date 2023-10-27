Randal Dooley’s father, convicted of killing son, gets full parole

Edward Dooley
Edward Dooley leaves the 361 University Ave. court house. Jan. 16, 2002 Photo by Louie Palu/The Globe And Mail

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 27, 2023 2:23 pm.

Last Updated October 27, 2023 2:24 pm.

 A father convicted of killing his son in a horrific case of child abuse has been granted full parole and is set to be deported back to Jamaica on his release.

Edward Dooley was convicted, along with his wife, of second-degree murder in 2002 for the death of his seven-year-old son, Randal.

Dooley was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years.

In a recent decision, the Parole Board of Canada said it was granting Dooley full parole, saying it found he would not present an undue risk to society if released.

A release plan in the decision says that Dooley would be taken into the custody of the Canada Border Services Agency upon release and would be deported shortly after.

The Parole Board decision says Dooley is expected to live with his sister in Jamaica until he finds his own accommodations.

At the trial for Dooley and his wife, court heard Randal was brutally abused for months after he and his brother came from Jamaica to live with their father and stepmother in Toronto in 1997.

Court heard Randal weighed only 41 pounds when he died in 1998, and had 13 fractured ribs, a lacerated liver, multiple brain injuries and bruises all over his body.

The trial found the stepmother was the one who fatally struck Randal and meted out most of the abuse, while her husband turned a blind eye to her actions.

