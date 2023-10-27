These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

By Julia Frankel, The Associated Press

Posted October 27, 2023 7:16 pm.

Last Updated October 27, 2023 7:26 pm.

JERUSALEM (AP) — The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority.

The fighting erupted Oct. 7 when Hamas carried out a bloody attack in southern Israel. Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes that have wrought unprecedented destruction, flattening entire neighborhoods.

Here’s a look in numbers at the toll of the Israel-Hamas war as of Oct. 27, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials as well as international observers and aid groups:

1,400

Number of Israelis killed

7,326

Number of Palestinians killed

5,431

Number of Israeli’s injured

18,967

Number of Palestinians injured

250,000

Number of Israelis displaced

1.4 million

Number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza

229

Soldiers and civilians being held hostage in Gaza

4

Hostages released

84

Aid trucks let into Gaza

27,781

Residential units destroyed in Gaza

___

Sources: Associated Press reports, Gaza Health Ministry, Israeli military, U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Palestinian Red Crescent

Julia Frankel, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Toronto police prepared for numerous downtown protests this weekend
Toronto police prepared for numerous downtown protests this weekend

Toronto police say they will be well prepared to deal with the many demonstrations taking place this weekend in Toronto, warning that any behaviour that "crosses the line" will result in arrests. Deputy...

2h ago

Israeli air and ground strikes intensify in Gaza; internet collapse cuts territory off from outside
Israeli air and ground strikes intensify in Gaza; internet collapse cuts territory off from outside

Palestinian telecom provider Paltel says internet service in Gaza Strip has been cut off by Israeli bombardment.

2h ago

Woman allegedly assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident
Woman allegedly assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident

A woman has been arrested for an alleged assault in connection with a suspected hate-motivated incident. Police say on Oct. 25 a woman spotted the suspect removing posters in support of Israel from...

3h ago

UN rejects Canadian push to call out "deliberate cruelty" of Hamas attacks
UN rejects Canadian push to call out "deliberate cruelty" of Hamas attacks

A Canadian effort to formally call out Hamas for the "deliberate cruelty" of its deadly Oct. 7 attacks on Israel has gone down to defeat at the United Nations. Bob Rae, Canada's ambassador to the United...

2h ago

