Daytime temperatures to reach 20 C in Toronto but a rapid cool-down looms

Morning showers will give way to partly cloudy conditions on Friday. A gusty, warm southwesterly wind could see us potentially break a temperature record before a cold front moves in.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 27, 2023 6:50 am.

Last Updated October 27, 2023 6:59 am.

In a rare pre-Halloween treat, Toronto residents will have the luxury of basking in 20 C temperatures on Friday, but much cooler weather is on the horizon.

The forecasted daytime high is 21 C for Toronto today as much of southern Ontario experienced an unusually warm week, particularly during the overnight, when temperatures hovered around 15 C in several cities.

Pearson International Airport is on pace for four consecutive days above 20 C, which began earlier this week on Tuesday. This would be the latest on record recorded four days in a row above 20 C, with the previous happening in October 1963.

While the 20-degree mark won’t last, the weekend is shaping up to be cooler but comfortable. Torontonians could wake up to a rain shower or two on Saturday, but the clouds will clear by the afternoon with a daytime high of 13 C.

Sunday isn’t looking promising at the moment on the weather watch, as temperatures will dip even further to around 8 C. It’s expected to rain much of the day and the showers will continue into Monday.

To put the drop into perspective, overnight temperatures on Monday into Tuesday should hover around the freezing mark at -1 C in Toronto. This past Tuesday, it was around 9 C during the overnight.

Though subject to change, Halloween should be cool but manageable for trick-or-treating activities.

