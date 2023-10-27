US expands its effort to cut off funding for Hamas

FILE- The U.S. Treasury Department building is shown at dusk in Washington on June 6, 2019. The United States on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 expanded its effort to cut off funding for Hamas, announcing a second round of sanctions against people and organizations linked to the group since it launched an attack on Israel that killed more than 1,400 people. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Posted October 27, 2023 6:13 am.

Last Updated October 27, 2023 7:12 am.

LONDON (AP) —

The United States on Friday expanded its effort to cut off funding for Hamas, announcing a second round of sanctions against people and organizations linked to the group since it launched an attack on Israel that killed more than 1,400 people.

The new sanctions highlight Iran’s role in providing financial, logistical and operational support to Hamas, the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a statement. They include a Hamas representative in Iran and members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard.

The sanctions were announced as Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo travelled to London to shore up support from Britain, one of America’s closest allies, for the drive to squeeze off funding for Hamas, which both countries consider a terrorist organization.

“Today’s action underscores the United States’ commitment to dismantling Hamas’s funding networks by deploying our counterterrorism sanctions authorities and working with our global partners to deny Hamas the ability to exploit the international financial system,” Adeyemo said.

Among those targeted are Khaled Qaddoumi, described as a liaison between Hamas and the Iranian government; and Ali Morshed Shirazi and Mostafa Mohammad Khani, officials in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Qods Force who are accused of training and assisting Hamas fighters.

The U.S. also sanctioned a number of organizations, including the Iranian Bonyad Shahid, also known as the Martyrs Foundation. U.S. officials say the group, which is affiliated with Palestinian Islamic Jihad, funnels millions of dollars through the Gaza-based Al-Ansar Charity Association for the families of militants.

The practice “ultimately serves as a recruiting tool for terrorist activities,” the U.S. said.

The sanctions freeze any U.S.-based assets owned or controlled by the named individuals and organizations. They also block financial transactions with those designated and prohibit the contribution of funds, goods and services to them.

Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Kitten dies after woman used it to beat partner in domestic dispute: Kingston police
Kitten dies after woman used it to beat partner in domestic dispute: Kingston police

Kingston police have charged a 57-year-old woman after she allegedly struck her partner multiple times with a kitten before throwing it at him, killing the small animal in the process. Officers were...

3h ago

Photos released of men wanted for threatening high school students with knife
Photos released of men wanted for threatening high school students with knife

Toronto police have released photos of two men wanted after the pair allegedly threatened a group of high school students with a knife. Authorities say it happened on October 18 at around 12:45 p.m....

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Halloween events continue, Nick Nurse is back
Weekend need-to-know: Halloween events continue, Nick Nurse is back

Celebrate Halloween across the GTA this weekend with several haunting events to get you into the spirit. You can check out a rarely-open TTC subway station or catch some Toronto Raptors action at Scotiabank...

6h ago

Randal Dooley's father, convicted of killing son, gets full parole
Randal Dooley's father, convicted of killing son, gets full parole

 A father convicted of killing his son in a horrific case of child abuse has been granted full parole and is set to be deported back to Jamaica on his release. Edward Dooley was convicted, along with...

3m ago

Top Stories

Kitten dies after woman used it to beat partner in domestic dispute: Kingston police
Kitten dies after woman used it to beat partner in domestic dispute: Kingston police

Kingston police have charged a 57-year-old woman after she allegedly struck her partner multiple times with a kitten before throwing it at him, killing the small animal in the process. Officers were...

3h ago

Photos released of men wanted for threatening high school students with knife
Photos released of men wanted for threatening high school students with knife

Toronto police have released photos of two men wanted after the pair allegedly threatened a group of high school students with a knife. Authorities say it happened on October 18 at around 12:45 p.m....

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Halloween events continue, Nick Nurse is back
Weekend need-to-know: Halloween events continue, Nick Nurse is back

Celebrate Halloween across the GTA this weekend with several haunting events to get you into the spirit. You can check out a rarely-open TTC subway station or catch some Toronto Raptors action at Scotiabank...

6h ago

Randal Dooley's father, convicted of killing son, gets full parole
Randal Dooley's father, convicted of killing son, gets full parole

 A father convicted of killing his son in a horrific case of child abuse has been granted full parole and is set to be deported back to Jamaica on his release. Edward Dooley was convicted, along with...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Youth charity calls for modernized sex education curriculum
Youth charity calls for modernized sex education curriculum

Youth charity LetsStopAIDS is calling for changes the sex education curriculum after 63% of students say it severely lacking in practical knowledge and skills that can be used in real life. Brandon Rowe reports.

19h ago

2:16
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP

Increasing dissent within the NDP after the removal of MPP Sarah Jama from the party. Richard Southern on why some NDP riding associations are calling on leader Marit Stiles to resign immediately.

20h ago

2:11
Teenager stabbed near midtown school
Teenager stabbed near midtown school

Police are investigating after a 17-year old boy was stabbed near Oakwood Collegiate Institute on Thursday afternoon. David Zura has more from investigators and students.

20h ago

2:16
Waterfront East LRT plans could be without Union Station tunnel design
Waterfront East LRT plans could be without Union Station tunnel design

The city's financial pressures may slow down designs for the Waterfront East LRT. Staff are suggesting the Union Station loop be put on hold while requesting $63 million to further the rest. Mark McAllister reports.

20h ago

2:10
Students at some Toronto schools hold pro-Palestine walkouts
Students at some Toronto schools hold pro-Palestine walkouts

Students at some Toronto schools ditched class Thursday to show solidarity with Palestinian civilians. As Tina Yazdani reports, some Jewish community members say their chants and slogans could be considered harmful.

21h ago

More Videos