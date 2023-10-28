3 people critically injured in Mississauga crash

Three people have been taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition following a late-night crash in Mississauga.

Peel police tweeted just before midnight Friday that a motorcycle and an SUV were involved in the crash on Cawthra Road between Atwater Avenue and Arbor Road.

No word on the ages or genders of the victims taken to hospital or what may have led up to the crash.

Listen to CityNews 680 overnight for the latest updates.