5 children die in boat accident while on school outing to Kenya amusement park

By The Associated Press

Posted October 28, 2023 3:25 pm.

Last Updated October 28, 2023 3:43 pm.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Authorities say five children died Saturday in Kenya after a boat they were riding in at a popular amusement park capsized in the country’s western Uasin Gishu County.

Police said the children were visiting Amazement Park with other students and teachers from the Arap Moi Primary School in Eldoret when they broke off from the group to take a boat ride on a man-made lake.

They were preparing to take their exams for receiving the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education, according to police. The tests, typically taken by Kenyan eighth graders before they move on to secondary school, are set to start countrywide on Monday.

Another student, who was to set to take a test that assesses sixth-gradeers, survived the incident and was rushed to a hospital, according to a police statement.

Angry parents stormed the school demanding to know the whereabouts of their children after news of the capsizing reached them, the statement said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police warning drivers of traffic delays due to planned vehicle rally
Toronto police warning drivers of traffic delays due to planned vehicle rally

Toronto police are warning drivers of traffic delays due to a pro-Palestinian rally Saturday afternoon. A car rally that began at Scarborough Town Centre made its way along Highway 401 and south along...

24m ago

Netanyahu says the Gaza war has entered a new stage and will be 'long and difficult'
Netanyahu says the Gaza war has entered a new stage and will be 'long and difficult'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation Saturday night that the military has opened a ``second stage'' in the war against Hamas by sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks...

44m ago

Pedestrian struck by City of Toronto vehicle at Mooregate Park
Pedestrian struck by City of Toronto vehicle at Mooregate Park

A pedestrian has been struck by a City of Toronto vehicle while reportedly sleeping in Mooregate Park. Toronto police say they were called to the park at Treverton Drive and Mooregate Avenue near Kennedy...

5h ago

Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Hundreds of flickering candles lit up the evening as residents of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. gathered for a vigil in memory of the victims of Monday's shooting rampage, with the father of one of the victims...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police warning drivers of traffic delays due to planned vehicle rally
Toronto police warning drivers of traffic delays due to planned vehicle rally

Toronto police are warning drivers of traffic delays due to a pro-Palestinian rally Saturday afternoon. A car rally that began at Scarborough Town Centre made its way along Highway 401 and south along...

24m ago

Netanyahu says the Gaza war has entered a new stage and will be 'long and difficult'
Netanyahu says the Gaza war has entered a new stage and will be 'long and difficult'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation Saturday night that the military has opened a ``second stage'' in the war against Hamas by sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks...

44m ago

Pedestrian struck by City of Toronto vehicle at Mooregate Park
Pedestrian struck by City of Toronto vehicle at Mooregate Park

A pedestrian has been struck by a City of Toronto vehicle while reportedly sleeping in Mooregate Park. Toronto police say they were called to the park at Treverton Drive and Mooregate Avenue near Kennedy...

5h ago

Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Hundreds of flickering candles lit up the evening as residents of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. gathered for a vigil in memory of the victims of Monday's shooting rampage, with the father of one of the victims...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead

The man wanted in the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that killed 18 people and wounded 13 was found dead Friday of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

17h ago

2:27
'New deal' working group discusses uploading the Gardiner and DVP
'New deal' working group discusses uploading the Gardiner and DVP

Mayor Olivia Chow confirms that talks with the province have included uploading the expressways to the province. It's one of a number of options on the table for helping the city with its financial challenges. Mark McAllister reports.

2:22
What you need to know about rent reductions
What you need to know about rent reductions

In Ontario, if any of the services or amenities included in the lease are not supplied, or taken away at a later date, tenants may be able to pursue a rent reduction. Dilshad Burman has the details.

2:16
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP

Increasing dissent within the NDP after the removal of MPP Sarah Jama from the party. Richard Southern on why some NDP riding associations are calling on leader Marit Stiles to resign immediately.
2:04
Potential record temperature day ahead of cooler weekend
Potential record temperature day ahead of cooler weekend

Morning showers will give way to partly cloudy conditions on Friday. A gusty, warm southwesterly wind could see us potentially break a temperature record before a cold front moves in.
More Videos