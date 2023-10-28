Food delivery business Yelloh to lay off 750 employees nationwide, close 90 delivery centers

By The Associated Press

Posted October 28, 2023 12:45 pm.

Last Updated October 28, 2023 12:56 pm.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The food delivery business Yelloh — formerly known as Schwan’s Home Delivery — is cutting 750 jobs nationwide and closing 90 delivery centers.

The closures for the Bloomington, Minnesota-based company will begin Dec. 8. The company will continue to serve 18 states with its iconic yellow trucks. Customers elsewhere will get deliveries via UPS, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Friday.

“Facing economic headwinds, rising business costs and the post-pandemic world, our teams across the country have worked valiantly to transform our company into a modern category leader,” the company said in a news release. “Despite those efforts, and like many retail businesses, we must now close locations and face a difficult reality.”

Yelloh trucks will continue to deliver in Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Schwan’s began home delivery in 1952. In 2018, the Schwan family sold a 70% share of its business to the Korean firm CJ CheilJedang for $1.8 billion. But the family kept the Schwan’s Home Delivery business and rebranded it last year as Yelloh.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pedestrian struck by City of Toronto vehicle at Mooregate Park
Pedestrian struck by City of Toronto vehicle at Mooregate Park

A pedestrian has been struck by a City of Toronto vehicle while reportedly sleeping in Mooregate Park. Toronto police say they were called to the park at Treverton Drive and Mooregate Avenue near Kennedy...

2h ago

Toronto police warning drivers of traffic delays due to planned vehicle rally
Toronto police warning drivers of traffic delays due to planned vehicle rally

Toronto police are warning drivers of traffic delays due to a planned vehicle rally on Saturday afternoon. The rally is expected to begin at the Scarborough Town Centre and finish at Nathan Phillip...

29m ago

1 dead, 3 people injured in Mississauga crash
1 dead, 3 people injured in Mississauga crash

A man has died and three people are in hospital following a late-night crash in Mississauga. Peel police tweeted just before midnight Friday that a motorcycle and an SUV were involved in the crash on...

6h ago

Former Ontario inmates saw higher risk of overdose death as COVID 19 emerged: study 
Former Ontario inmates saw higher risk of overdose death as COVID 19 emerged: study 

Former Ontario inmates saw their risk of dying from a toxic-drug overdose jump as much as 50 per cent at the start of the pandemic compared to the years before COVID-19, says a study. The study in the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Pedestrian struck by City of Toronto vehicle at Mooregate Park
Pedestrian struck by City of Toronto vehicle at Mooregate Park

A pedestrian has been struck by a City of Toronto vehicle while reportedly sleeping in Mooregate Park. Toronto police say they were called to the park at Treverton Drive and Mooregate Avenue near Kennedy...

2h ago

Toronto police warning drivers of traffic delays due to planned vehicle rally
Toronto police warning drivers of traffic delays due to planned vehicle rally

Toronto police are warning drivers of traffic delays due to a planned vehicle rally on Saturday afternoon. The rally is expected to begin at the Scarborough Town Centre and finish at Nathan Phillip...

29m ago

1 dead, 3 people injured in Mississauga crash
1 dead, 3 people injured in Mississauga crash

A man has died and three people are in hospital following a late-night crash in Mississauga. Peel police tweeted just before midnight Friday that a motorcycle and an SUV were involved in the crash on...

6h ago

Former Ontario inmates saw higher risk of overdose death as COVID 19 emerged: study 
Former Ontario inmates saw higher risk of overdose death as COVID 19 emerged: study 

Former Ontario inmates saw their risk of dying from a toxic-drug overdose jump as much as 50 per cent at the start of the pandemic compared to the years before COVID-19, says a study. The study in the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead

The man wanted in the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that killed 18 people and wounded 13 was found dead Friday of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

14h ago

2:27
'New deal' working group discusses uploading the Gardiner and DVP
'New deal' working group discusses uploading the Gardiner and DVP

Mayor Olivia Chow confirms that talks with the province have included uploading the expressways to the province. It's one of a number of options on the table for helping the city with its financial challenges. Mark McAllister reports.

21h ago

2:22
What you need to know about rent reductions
What you need to know about rent reductions

In Ontario, if any of the services or amenities included in the lease are not supplied, or taken away at a later date, tenants may be able to pursue a rent reduction. Dilshad Burman has the details.

21h ago

2:37
Youth charity calls for modernized sex education curriculum
Youth charity calls for modernized sex education curriculum

Youth charity LetsStopAIDS is calling for changes the sex education curriculum after 63% of students say it severely lacking in practical knowledge and skills that can be used in real life. Brandon Rowe reports.
2:16
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP

Increasing dissent within the NDP after the removal of MPP Sarah Jama from the party. Richard Southern on why some NDP riding associations are calling on leader Marit Stiles to resign immediately.
More Videos