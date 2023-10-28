In Seattle, phones ding. Killer whales could be close

In this photo provided by biologist and wildlife advocate Kersti Muul, people watch a whale swimming by a Seattle's Lincoln Park, on April, 2021. Muul created a Salish Wildlife Watch, a WhatsApp group chat that alerts people to when whales are in the area, prompting many people to race to shorelines to try to catch a glimpse of the giant marine mammals. (Kersti Muul via AP)

By Manuel Valdes, The Associated Press

Posted October 28, 2023 12:35 am.

Last Updated October 28, 2023 12:57 am.

SEATTLE (AP) — Peter Bates was dropping his car at the mechanic this month when a notification pinged on his phone: killer whales were approaching his Seattle neighborhood.

He hopped on a bus toward the water, then an electric bike. He was pedaling along a shoreline trail when orcas’ black fins and white spots punched through the water a few yards away.

“They move so quickly. I was pedaling fast,” he said. “I was open-mouthed the whole way. It was a completely joyful experience, just full of awe.”

In a city known for stunning views of Puget Sound, and where the fate of the endangered resident orcas is a common topic of conversation, catching glimpses of the enchanting creatures is still an elusive treat.

But Salish Wildlife Watch, a WhatsApp group chat that alerts its 1,800 members when orcas are near, aims to make it easier for residents like Bates to have wondrous experiences with them, and to motivate people to learn about and protect the animals.

Users credit the real-time updates for spotting whales swim past the city’s skyline, calves with parents, pod hunts and orcas surfacing so close to shore they could hear and smell their fishy breathing.

“It’s just been kind of addicting,” said group chat member Ian Elliott of Seattle, who saw orcas with visiting friends. “You have the city and then you can go to any park on the water and just see these really wild animals.”

Behind the alerts is Kersti Muul, a biologist and wildlife advocate who hopes those experiences motivate people to learn about and protect the animals. Muul created the group chat to consolidate text threads and social media pages she used to update when orcas were around. Tips come from her most reliable whale-watcher friends, group members and colleagues.

“I love to get people out and especially people that have never seen a whale before,” Muul said. “I don’t know anyone that has had a close pass that doesn’t immediately just love whales.”

Muul’s first love is birds and she named Salish Wildlife Watch after the maze of inland waters between Washington State and British Columbia called the Salish Sea. She planned to include alerts for all kinds of animals. The orcas, however, became the stars.

Muul doesn’t mind. She hopes to marshal the whales’ charisma into awareness of challenges the ecosystem faces, such as depleted salmon runs, vessel noise interfering with their hunting and collisions with boats and ships.

“They’re in our backyard, which is humbling and honoring to begin with,” she said. “I’m trying to promote and facilitate equity and inspiration, and inspiration as a vehicle for advocacy. It’s the only way people get involved.”

Carved by retreating glaciers, the Salish Sea has been home to orcas for time immemorial. They are revered by the indigenous Coast Salish people.

Visits by “Bigg’s” or “transient” orcas have increased over the last few decades, as populations of their prey, like seals and sea lions, rebound in the region. Alerts from the group chat led people to see these orcas hunt just off the Seattle waterfront, near sports stadiums.

Then there are southern “resident” orcas, an endangered group that primarily eats salmon. Earlier this year, Lolita or Toki, the last captive member from this population, died in an aquarium in Miami. Humpback and gray whales also visit during their migrations.

Now, with so many people in the group chat, Muul usually only allows the two active administrators to post sightings. Alerts come with information about the type of whale, their direction of travel and nearby landmarks.

Brittany Philbin is an emergency hospital nurse who sought the outdoors as a way to relax during the coronavirus pandemic and quickly became obsessed with whales. Sporting a telephoto lens with her camera, Philbin now can identify individual whales from their fins and tails and is second to Muul in sorting sighting tips and sending alerts. Muul said she couldn’t do it without Philbin.

“I volunteer for this group because I want people to be able to have the opportunity to see whales,” she said, “something that everyone can participate in.”

Having so many eyes on whales when they’re in town may also help improve their safety. Watchers often track private boats that are getting too close to the animals. And while commercial whale watching is regulated under federal law, Muul said the alerts allow people to see whales from shore, without disturbing them.

Muul’s group is one of many efforts to marry the digital world with nature. The Orca Network and Puget Sound Whale Sightings also post sightings on their Facebook pages and users track the whales. Other local Facebook groups flag the appearance of the northern lights and bioluminescent plankton.

Steven Rice, a recent transplant from Philadelphia, learned through the Orca Network about chasing whale sightings around Seattle. On clear days he checks the updates on Facebook, hitting refresh over and over.

“For me, growing up on the East Coast, I never really imagined I’d be living somewhere where you could see something like that,” he said after photographing a pod of orcas this past summer south of Seattle.

Rice once got to see the whales so close he could hear their spouts and see the puff of air and water that orcas let out when breathing.

“I don’t really know the right words for it, but it was just really a kind of a magical experience,” he said.

Manuel Valdes, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 people critically injured in Mississauga crash
3 people critically injured in Mississauga crash

Three people have been taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition following a late-night crash in Mississauga. Peel police tweeted just before midnight Friday that a motorcycle and an SUV...

1h ago

Toronto police prepared for numerous downtown protests this weekend
Toronto police prepared for numerous downtown protests this weekend

Toronto police say they will be well prepared to deal with the many demonstrations taking place this weekend in Toronto, warning that any behaviour that "crosses the line" will result in arrests. Deputy...

8h ago

Maine mass killing suspect found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound
Maine mass killing suspect found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound

The man wanted in the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that killed 18 people and wounded 13 was found dead Friday, bringing an end to a search that put the entire state of Maine on edge for the...

2h ago

'Everything is on the table': Province considering uploading costs for Gardiner, DVP
'Everything is on the table': Province considering uploading costs for Gardiner, DVP

Hundreds of thousands of vehicles travel to and from - and through - the downtown core using the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway daily and it costs a lot of money to maintain those roadways. The...

4h ago

Top Stories

3 people critically injured in Mississauga crash
3 people critically injured in Mississauga crash

Three people have been taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition following a late-night crash in Mississauga. Peel police tweeted just before midnight Friday that a motorcycle and an SUV...

1h ago

Toronto police prepared for numerous downtown protests this weekend
Toronto police prepared for numerous downtown protests this weekend

Toronto police say they will be well prepared to deal with the many demonstrations taking place this weekend in Toronto, warning that any behaviour that "crosses the line" will result in arrests. Deputy...

8h ago

Maine mass killing suspect found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound
Maine mass killing suspect found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound

The man wanted in the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that killed 18 people and wounded 13 was found dead Friday, bringing an end to a search that put the entire state of Maine on edge for the...

2h ago

'Everything is on the table': Province considering uploading costs for Gardiner, DVP
'Everything is on the table': Province considering uploading costs for Gardiner, DVP

Hundreds of thousands of vehicles travel to and from - and through - the downtown core using the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway daily and it costs a lot of money to maintain those roadways. The...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
What you need to know about rent reductions
What you need to know about rent reductions

In Ontario, if any of the services or amenities included in the lease are not supplied, or taken away at a later date, tenants may be able to pursue a rent reduction. Dilshad Burman has the details.

8h ago

2:37
Youth charity calls for modernized sex education curriculum
Youth charity calls for modernized sex education curriculum

Youth charity LetsStopAIDS is calling for changes the sex education curriculum after 63% of students say it severely lacking in practical knowledge and skills that can be used in real life. Brandon Rowe reports.
2:16
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP

Increasing dissent within the NDP after the removal of MPP Sarah Jama from the party. Richard Southern on why some NDP riding associations are calling on leader Marit Stiles to resign immediately.
2:04
Potential record temperature day ahead of cooler weekend
Potential record temperature day ahead of cooler weekend

Morning showers will give way to partly cloudy conditions on Friday. A gusty, warm southwesterly wind could see us potentially break a temperature record before a cold front moves in.
2:11
Teenager stabbed near midtown school
Teenager stabbed near midtown school

Police are investigating after a 17-year old boy was stabbed near Oakwood Collegiate Institute on Thursday afternoon. David Zura has more from investigators and students.
More Videos