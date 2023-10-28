Islamic State group claims responsibility for an explosion in Afghanistan, killing 4

An Afghan man removes the burnt shoes in the site of an explosion in a sports club, in the west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. The blast killed some people and injured others in a Shiite neighbourhood in the Afghan capital Kabul. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

By The Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for an explosion in a Shiite Muslim neighborhood in Afghanistan’s capital that killed at least four people.

Seven others were critically wounded in the attack Thursday evening, according to Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief.

Islamic State affiliates claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement late Friday through its news agency Aamaq, saying it “managed to leave a booby-trapped suitcase” inside a Shiite gathering place that exploded, killing and wounding about 35 people and inflicting heavy damage on a sports club.

Video taken after the explosion shows part of a building with its windows blown out and a fire inside. Shattered glass and other debris are strewn across the street below.

The scale of the damage was clearer Friday morning. There were craters in the ground and most of the interior was gutted. Workers picked their way through boxing gloves and gym equipment on the blood-splattered floor.

The Dashti Barchi area of Kabul has been repeatedly targeted by the Islamic State group affiliate in the country, which has carried out major assaults on schools, hospitals and mosques. The group has also attacked other Shiite areas of Afghanistan in recent years.

IS has been waging a campaign of violence since the Taliban took power in August 2021.

The Associated Press




