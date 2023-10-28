Israel is reassessing diplomatic relations with Turkey due to leader’s ‘increasingly harsh’ remarks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaks to the attendees during a rally to show their solidarity with the Palestinians, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted October 28, 2023 2:00 pm.

Last Updated October 28, 2023 2:26 pm.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Israel said Saturday that it was recalling its diplomats from Turkey over “increasingly harsh statements” coming from the government in Ankara. The announcement came after Turkey’s president told a massive protest crowd in Istanbul that his government was preparing to declare Israel a “war criminal” due to its actions in the Gaza Strip.

Israel previously removed its diplomats out of Turkey for security reasons. But Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that they were being ordered to pull out now for a reassessment of the ties between Turkey and Israel.

Cohen’s statement suggested a move that could sever the newly restored diplomatic ties between the two countries. There was no immediate response from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Earlier Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during the pro-Palestinian rally that attracted hundreds of thousands of participants that his country planned to formally accuse Israel of committing war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

“Israel, we will proclaim you as a war criminal to the world,” Erdogan said, without elaborating on the mechanism he intended to employ or what the action would mean. “We are making our preparations, and we will declare Israel to the world as a war criminal.”

His office would not comment on his statement.

The chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court has said an investigation opened in 2021 into alleged crimes in the Palestinian territories could analyze war crimes allegations from the current Israel-Hamas war.

In his remarks at the Istanbul protest, Erdogan also held Western countries responsible for the more than 7,700 people the Hamas-led Health Ministry in Gaza said have been killed in the last three weeks.

He accused the West of failing to stop Israel’s intense bombing since militants from Hamas, the group that rules the Palestinian territory, smashed through the border and killed and kidnapped people in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Erdogan’s initial reaction to the Israel-Hamas war was fairly muted. He urged both sides to end the hostilities. Turkey said it was engaged in talks to try and secure the more than 220 hostages held by Hamas. It was not clear if those efforts were yielding any progress.

But the Turkish leader has stepped up his criticism of Israel in recent days, describing Israel’s actions in Gaza as verging on “genocide” and asserting that the Hamas militant group, considered a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and European Union, is a group fighting for the liberation of its lands and people.

Turkey has hosted several Hamas officials in the past. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar earlier in the week.

Turkey and Israel appointed ambassadors to their respective countries last year, opening a new chapter in diplomatic relations following years of tensions. In 2018, Turkey withdrew its ambassador from Israel and kicked out Israel’s ambassador to protest the killing of dozens of Palestinians by Israeli gunfire in protests along the Gaza frontier.

Erdogan, whose ruling party has roots in Turkey’s Islamic movement, has been an outspoken critic of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians since coming into office in 2003.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police warning drivers of traffic delays due to planned vehicle rally
Toronto police warning drivers of traffic delays due to planned vehicle rally

Toronto police are warning drivers of traffic delays due to a planned vehicle rally on Saturday afternoon. The rally is expected to begin at the Scarborough Town Centre and finish at Nathan Phillip...

2h ago

Netanyahu says the Gaza war has entered a new stage and will be 'long and difficult'
Netanyahu says the Gaza war has entered a new stage and will be 'long and difficult'

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation Saturday night that the military has opened a “second stage” in the war against Hamas by sending ground forces into Gaza...

46m ago

Pedestrian struck by City of Toronto vehicle at Mooregate Park
Pedestrian struck by City of Toronto vehicle at Mooregate Park

A pedestrian has been struck by a City of Toronto vehicle while reportedly sleeping in Mooregate Park. Toronto police say they were called to the park at Treverton Drive and Mooregate Avenue near Kennedy...

3h ago

Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Hundreds of flickering candles lit up the evening as residents of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. gathered for a vigil in memory of the victims of Monday's shooting rampage, with the father of one of the victims...

7m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police warning drivers of traffic delays due to planned vehicle rally
Toronto police warning drivers of traffic delays due to planned vehicle rally

Toronto police are warning drivers of traffic delays due to a planned vehicle rally on Saturday afternoon. The rally is expected to begin at the Scarborough Town Centre and finish at Nathan Phillip...

2h ago

Netanyahu says the Gaza war has entered a new stage and will be 'long and difficult'
Netanyahu says the Gaza war has entered a new stage and will be 'long and difficult'

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation Saturday night that the military has opened a “second stage” in the war against Hamas by sending ground forces into Gaza...

46m ago

Pedestrian struck by City of Toronto vehicle at Mooregate Park
Pedestrian struck by City of Toronto vehicle at Mooregate Park

A pedestrian has been struck by a City of Toronto vehicle while reportedly sleeping in Mooregate Park. Toronto police say they were called to the park at Treverton Drive and Mooregate Avenue near Kennedy...

3h ago

Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Hundreds of flickering candles lit up the evening as residents of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. gathered for a vigil in memory of the victims of Monday's shooting rampage, with the father of one of the victims...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead
Maine mass shooting suspect found dead

The man wanted in the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that killed 18 people and wounded 13 was found dead Friday of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

15h ago

2:27
'New deal' working group discusses uploading the Gardiner and DVP
'New deal' working group discusses uploading the Gardiner and DVP

Mayor Olivia Chow confirms that talks with the province have included uploading the expressways to the province. It's one of a number of options on the table for helping the city with its financial challenges. Mark McAllister reports.

23h ago

2:22
What you need to know about rent reductions
What you need to know about rent reductions

In Ontario, if any of the services or amenities included in the lease are not supplied, or taken away at a later date, tenants may be able to pursue a rent reduction. Dilshad Burman has the details.

22h ago

2:37
Youth charity calls for modernized sex education curriculum
Youth charity calls for modernized sex education curriculum

Youth charity LetsStopAIDS is calling for changes the sex education curriculum after 63% of students say it severely lacking in practical knowledge and skills that can be used in real life. Brandon Rowe reports.
2:16
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP
Internal rifts in NDP over handling of MPP

Increasing dissent within the NDP after the removal of MPP Sarah Jama from the party. Richard Southern on why some NDP riding associations are calling on leader Marit Stiles to resign immediately.
More Videos